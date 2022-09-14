Karoline Lima suffered ‘vexatious situations’ with Militão, says lawyer

Karoline Lima is the subject of a lawsuit filed by Éder Militão, with whom she ended a relationship in July this year. The Real Madrid and Brazilian national team player seeks compensation of R$45,000 for moral damages, as he claims that his ex-girlfriend, with whom he had a daughter, incited third parties against him. Gabriella Garcia, the influencer’s lawyer, counters the athlete’s defense and says that the client never intended to harm the athlete, no matter how much there were reasons for her to sue him and expose situations experienced.

“There is no evidence in the file that she actually motivated third parties to have hate speech against him. The reality of what happened is that both are public people and, as public people, the population in general follows the day to day. of them and saw that Karol was in Madrid, at the couple’s residence, and he was traveling. Militão wants to impute to Karol the fact of the alleged hatred of third parties against him because she said that he was in the best clubs in Miami. that, in fact, people were seeing over the days and for a long time, he was traveling on vacation and she was alone”, declares the lawyer, in an interview with R7.

Garcia says that Karol never intended to harm Militão and that her client has already been the target of reprisals on social media. The influencer was called a gold digger and profiteer on social media when she got pregnant with the football player. The lawyer says that the influencer already had a career on the internet before having a relationship with her ex and that she continued to live normally, despite criticism, contrary to what the athlete did.

The person responsible for Karoline’s defense completes saying that the joke that the influencer made, about Militão being in the “best clubs in Miami” during the final stretch of her pregnancy, was not intended to harm him. She says that the client uses a “jocular tone” on social media and that she could have filed a lawsuit to harm the player’s career, something she did not do.

Garcia cites in the defense situations that occurred between the couple, such as discussions about lack of trust and other matters considered serious. “Although there were many situations that were vexing to her, that made her look very bad, she never exposed it. It makes no sense to say that she wanted to end his career. Because if she really wanted to end his career, she would. would hurt in other ways and not saying he was in Miami’s best words,” he says.

The lawyer says that the influencer has reasons to go to court against the Real Madrid player, but decided not to sue Éder Miltião. Karoline Lima would have made this decision thinking about her daughter, Cecília, and for not wanting to expose her intimate life with the defender.





In Militão’s lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend, the player’s defense says that he was abused by Karoline. However, the influencer’s defense uses the argument that it was the athlete who committed abuse of rights against the ex.

Karoline’s lawyer cites examples of abuse that Militão would have allegedly committed since he filed a lawsuit against his then-girlfriend. For Garcia, Éder’s request for the ex to be prevented from mentioning him on social media and the fact that the athlete published a photo of his daughter shortly after birth without the child’s mother’s authorization are situations that constitute abuse of rights.

She also considers it an abuse that Militão filed the lawsuit against Karoline when he was still in a relationship with the influencer. The process was distributed on June 30 of this year, but the couple only ended the relationship on the 6th of the following month, four days before the birth of their daughter.

Gabriella Garcia says, however, that she and the client only discovered the existence of the process last Friday (9). The lawyer says that the influencer was never notified, as Militão’s defense gave the player’s address in São Paulo to Justice, even though she knew that Karol lives in Madrid and was already separated from the national team athlete.

The process in which Éder Militão asks Karoline Lima for compensation is running in court, but the ex-couple has not given any input regarding their daughter. Gabriella Garcia says that the influencer still continued to live at her ex-boyfriend’s house a month after Cecília’s birth, so that they both had contact with their daughter. The lawyer also says that the two came to talk and agreed that the best thing would be for the blogger to return to Brazil with the girl, where the child will have contact with her father and mother’s family.

“What we have to negotiate is that Cecília’s documentation will come out and she will return to Brazil with her mother. But at the moment we are blind, we have not had any conversations to be able to ratify and put it on paper in the best way. possible”, says Garcia.

For now, a conciliation hearing is scheduled for February 23, 2023, when Karol and Militão’s lawyers can reach an agreement. But the influencer’s lawyer says that the client has no interest in the audience. According to her, “there is no evidence in the case file that shows that Karol practiced any act against Éder to harm his career or to motivate third parties”.

She says that the evidence that the player’s defense included in the case file is a print of the athlete’s own Instagram. The publication is a photo he published at a June party in Brazil while his then-girlfriend spent the final stretch of her pregnancy in Spain. Then netizens criticized him for leaving Karol alone. “People have to bear the consequences of their own actions, especially public people. So, from the moment he made the decision to travel and not stay with Karol, he took that risk”, concludes the lawyer.



