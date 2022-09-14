Kelly Key talks health after cancer screening

Kelly Key opens up about health after cancer screening

The singer Kelly Key used his social networks, this Tuesday (13), to vent after undergoing a series of routine exams.

The artist undergoes periodic medical follow-up, and according to her, her family has a worrying history, which forces her to take care of her health frequently.

“Had to have a colonoscopy because I have a rather unpleasant family historymy aunt on my father’s side had bowel cancer, my grandfather on my mother’s side had it and my aunt was mostly very young”, he said.

Kelly Key recalled that earlier this year she had to undergo surgery after a complication.

“So I had my gallbladder removed last year in May, my doctor said it was because of your family history, you had your gallbladder removed, but mostly because of all the intolerances you have,” explained the singer.

Kelly makes an unusual confession

The singer was answering some questions, which her fans sent on social media, when one of her followers asked an unusual question.

In the Instagram question box, people asked: “Have you ever pooped in a different place?”, and without shame, the artist revealed an unusual place.

“That one I’m a master, sorry, but nobody beats me. Market bag, pizza box, grass, in a river, in the middle of the river, no one beats me”.

And she ended by saying that there is no one capable of surpassing these unexpected places to poop: “That’s right, I’m a queen and no one takes away my majesty”, she concluded.