King Charles Employees Could Lose Jobs

Domestic workers who served King Charles while he was heir to the British throne have already been told they could lose their jobs, drawing criticism from a union that called the measure “heartless” even before Queen Elizabeth was buried.

Charles, who succeeded his mother after her death last Thursday, and wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, will move from Clarence House, their London home for decades, to the monarch’s main official residence, Buckingham Palace. .

A Clarence House spokesperson said operations had ceased and a consultation process with staff on layoffs had begun.

“Our employees have provided a long and loyal service and while some layoffs are unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for as many employees as possible,” the spokesperson said.

The Guardian newspaper reported that up to 100 employees were told they could lose their jobs, some who had worked there for decades. They include personal and office workers.

The notices were issued even as they worked to help the new king through the process, including while a Thanksgiving Mass for his mother was in progress in Edinburgh, the paper said. Monday will be a national holiday for the Queen’s funeral.

The Public and Commercial Services Union condemned the decision to announce staff cuts during the period of mourning as “heartless”.

A Clarence House spokesman said the law requires employees to be informed of the situation at the earliest opportunity. No employees would be affected for at least three months, he added.