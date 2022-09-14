King Charles gets angry again with pen and video goes viral

London – After amusing social media users with a video showing his irritation with a tray of pens during the oath signing, King Charles has once again become annoyed with a pen, this time for staining the royal hand.

The episode happened during a visit to Northern Ireland on Tuesday (13).

Watched by Queen Consort Camilla, the monarch was signing a book before a religious service in memory of Elizabeth II, when he began to get annoyed when he realized he got the date wrong.

Then comes exasperation when he realizes that the fountain pen he was using has stained his fingers, getting up to wipe his hand with a tissue.

The scene was recorded live by CBS News, and within hours the video had more than 1.6 million views.

“I can’t bear this bloody thing!”: King Charles’ signing ceremony at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle made one thing clear – even royalty can’t escape the frustration of an inadequate pen. pic.twitter.com/nzygNTLslX — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 13, 2022

The angry King Charles does not hide his displeasure with the innocent pen that became the protagonist of another video, releasing a resounding “Can’t bear this bloody thing”, which in free translation would be something like “I can’t stand this crap”.

A detail in the scene is Camilla’s patience, which shows no reaction although apparently she also got her hand dirty with the badly behaved pen.

Charles lives tense and dramatic moments, with the death of his mother, the accession to the throne and an endless series of official ceremonies, watched by the world. Being on edge in this situation is understandable.

But for Buckingham Palace’s efficient communication machine, the new video of the King showing exasperation over something as simple as a pen is a slip-up that interrupts the cycle of favorable coverage.

The video does not have any negative comments. However, it exposes a monarch without the well-known good humor of Queen Elizabeth II, who, at least in public, took unforeseen events like this in a more controlled way.

The first viral had happened on Friday. Now there’s another “Charles x pen” video to be part of the king’s lore.