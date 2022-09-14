King Charles III fires 100 employees in his first week on the job

The new King Charles III was sworn in last Saturday (10). (Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool)

Professionals worked at Clarence House, his residence when prince

Professionals are furious and union has been called

King Charles III will move to Buckingham Palace

The new King Charles III has been criticized in his first week in office. On Tuesday (13), he laid off 100 employees of Clarence House, his former official residence, due to his move to Buckingham Palace.

The revelation was made by the local newspaper The Guardian. According to the publication, workers attended the king when he was a prince. The notice of dismissal was delivered via letters, which said that their service would no longer be needed. The decision infuriated the group.

“Everyone is furious, including the private secretaries and the command staff. All the staff has been working hard since Thursday night [quando a rainha Elizabeth II morreu] to come across it. People are very upset,” an informant, who did not want to be named, told the British newspaper.

Among those laid off are private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and domestic servants, some of whom had worked for Charles for several years. In addition, part of the professionals received the news on Monday (12), during the ceremony in honor of the queen at St. Egidio’s Cathedral, in Edinburgh.

The Guardian had access to the letter, which contained a statement from the king’s main adviser, Clive Alderton.

“The workbook formerly held by this residence in support of the Prince of Wales’ personal interests, former domestic activities and operations will no longer be continued, and Clarence House will be closed. It is therefore hoped that posts based primarily on Clarence House will no longer be needed,” the letter states.

The Union of Public and Commercial Services issued a note condemning the decision to announce the cuts in personnel during the period of mourning. They classified the king’s action as “heartless”.