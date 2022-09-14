King Charles III gets angry again when using a pen, has an angry reaction and video goes viral on social media

King Charles III had to sign a document, this Tuesday (13), and was caught quite annoyed with the pen he used.

This Tuesday (13), King Charles III became one of the most talked about topics on social media after having an angry reaction to a leaked pen at a ceremony in Northern Ireland, where he was for the funeral of his mother, the Queen. Elizabeth II.

In a video, the monarch appeared sitting, signing the guest book at Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast, and was quite annoyed to find that the pen had stained his hand. “Oh God, I hate that pen!” he said, frustrated, as he stood up. Then he handed the pen to Queen Consort Camilla. Look, it’s leaking everywhere,” she said.

“I hate what always happens with that horrible kind of pen,” complained King Charles III, who also got the date wrong on the book: he marked his visit as the 12th, which was yesterday, Monday. Over the weekend, the monarch had already complained to an employee about objects on his desk, where he was signing a document, and it also became a topic on the web.

King Charles III is passing through the United Kingdom as a leader of the national mourning for the death of Elizabeth II, which happened last Thursday (08). Today, the coffin with the dead queen’s body arrived in London, where it will be laid to rest until the 19th, when the state funeral will take place – the first since the death of Prime Minister Winston Churchill in 1965.