King Charles III gets angry with a pen, goes viral on social media and gets a hashtag; watch video

#PenGate is being used by users to comment on the case that was registered during the signing ceremony in Northern Ireland; this is the second time this episode has happened

Playback/Twitter/@Cyb3rC3lt

Charles III gets annoyed for the second time with a pen



O King Charles III got angry for the second time with a pen and went viral on social media. The monarch participated in a signing ceremony at the northern Ireland, and when signing a guest book at Hillsborough Castle near Belfast, Charles reacted: “Oh God, I hate this!” he said, referring to the pen. Then he rose and handed the product to his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. “Look, it’s going everywhere,” she said, as Charles dried his fingers. By the end of the week, the king had already become annoyed with a pen holder and asked the aides to take it out of his way. Both moments went viral on social media and today’s case won a hashtag that people are using to comment on the subject: #PenGate. According to Reuters, a former aide to the king said Charles III is a fun person, but he is temperamental and demanding.