King Charles III inherits untold riches after building billion-dollar empire

THE NEW YORK TIMES – The King Charles III built his own empire long before he inherited his mother’s. Charles, who formally ascended the British throne on Saturday, has spent half a century turning his royal estate into a billion-dollar portfolio and one of the royal family’s most lucrative businesses.

While your mother queen elizabeth II, largely delegated responsibility for his portfolio, Charles was much more deeply involved in the development of the private property known as the Duchy of Cornwall (a duchy is a territory traditionally ruled by a duke or duchess). Over the past decade, he has assembled a large team of professional managers who have increased the value and profits of his portfolio by around 50%.

Today, the Duchy of Cornwall boasts the cricket ground known as The Oval, lush farmland in southern England, seaside holiday rentals, offices in London and a suburban grocery store. The 130,000-acre property portfolio is nearly the size of Chicago and generates millions of dollars a year in rental income.

King Charles III spent years turning his royal estate into a billion-dollar portfolio Photograph: James Hill/The New York Times – 9/11/2022

The conglomerate’s holdings are valued at about $1.4 billion, compared to about $949 million in the dead queen’s private portfolio. These two properties represent a tiny fraction of the royal family’s estimated $28 billion fortune. In addition, the family has personal wealth that remains a closely guarded secret.

As king, Charles will take over his mother’s portfolio and inherit a portion of this untold personal fortune. While British citizens typically pay around 40% inheritance tax, King Charles is tax-free. And he will pass control of his duchy to his eldest son, Williamto increase the estate even further without having to pay corporate taxes.

The growth of values ​​in the coffers of the royal family and of King Charles’ personal wealth over the last decade came at a time when the UK faced deep budget cuts because of fiscal austerity. Poverty levels have soared and the use of food banks has nearly doubled.

The royal family’s lifestyle of palaces and polo matches has long fueled accusations that the royals are out of touch with the common people. And he’s sometimes been the unconscious symbol of that disconnect — like when his limousine was harassed by students protesting tuition hikes in 2010 or when he perched atop a golden throne in his royal elegance this year to pledge help for families in difficulty.

Charles ascends the throne as the country suffers a cost-of-living crisis that is set to worsen poverty even further. A more divisive figure than his mother, King Charles III is likely to give new energy to those who question the relevance of a royal family at a time of public hardship.

Laura Clancy, author of Running the Family Firm: How the Monarchy Manages Its Image and Our Money, said that King Charles turned the formerly dormant royal accounts. “The duchy has been trading steadily for the last few decades,” Clancy said. “It is run as a commercial business with a CEO and over 150 employees.” What used to be considered simply a “gentry land pile” now functions as a corporation, she said.

The Duchy of Cornwall was established in the 14th century as a means of generating income for the heir to the throne and primarily financed Charles’ private and official expenses. An example of his financial power: the $28 million profit he made last year exceeded his official salary as a prince, just over $1.1 million.

Gathering the royal family’s assets is tricky, but the fortune usually falls into four groups.

The first and foremost is the Crown Estate, which oversees the monarchy’s assets through a board of directors. Charles, as king, will be president, but he doesn’t have the final say on how the business is run.

The property, whose official value is over $19 billion, includes shopping malls, busy streets in London’s West End and a growing number of wind farms. Royals are entitled to receive only the income from their official properties and cannot profit from any sales as they do not personally own the assets.

The estate’s profits, valued at about $363 million this year, are handed over to the Treasury, which in return gives the royal family a payment called a sovereign grant based on those profits – which must be supplemented by the government if it falls short of the year. past. In 2017, the government increased the family payment to 25% of profits to cover the costs of home improvement. Buckingham Palace.

The last sovereign donation received by the royals was around $100 million, which the family, including Charles, used for official royal duties such as visiting, payroll and household chores. It does not cover royal security costs, which are also paid by the government, but the cost is kept secret.

The next big pot of money is the Duchy of Lancaster. That $949 million portfolio belongs to whoever is on the throne.

But the value is overshadowed by the Duchy of Cornwall, the third significant home of royal money, which Charles long presided over as prince. Generating tens of millions of dollars a year, the duchy financed its private and official spending and financed William, the heir to the throne, and Kate, William’s wife.

He did this without paying corporate taxes, as most businesses in the UK are required to do, and without publishing details of where the property invests its money.

“When Charles took over at age 21, the duchy was not in good financial shape,” said Marlene Koenig, a royal expert and writer, citing poor management and a lack of diversification. Charles took a more active role in the portfolio in the 1980s and began to hire experienced managers. “It was around this time that the duchy became financially aggressive,” she said.

The Duchy of Cornwall, which boasts sites such as the historic Oval cricket ground, has a property portfolio of 130,000 acres and generates millions of dollars a year in rent. Photograph: Action Images via Reuters / Action Images via Reuters – 9/11/2022

In 2017, leaked financial documents known as Paradise Papers revealed that the Dukedom of Charles estate had invested millions in offshore companies, including a Bermuda-registered company run by one of his best friends.

The last reserve of money, and the most secret, is the family’s private fortune. According to the Rich List, the annual catalog of British wealth published in The Sunday Times, the Queen had a net worth of around $430 million. This includes her personal assets such as Balmoral Castle and Sandringham Estate, which she inherited from her father. Much of her personal wealth was kept secret.

King Charles also made financial headlines unrelated to his wealth but linked to the charitable foundation that presides over and operates on his behalf. His administration of the foundation has been marred by controversy, most recently last semester when the The Sunday Times reported that Charles had accepted €3 million in cash – including an amount in shopping bags and a suitcase – from a former prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

The money went to his foundation, which funds philanthropic causes around the world. Charles does not benefit financially from such contributions.

“He’s willing to take money from anyone, really, without questioning whether it’s the sensible thing to do,” said Norman Baker, a former government minister and author of the book. … And What Do You Do? What the Royal Family Don’t Want You to Know.

Charles’ business over the past decade has boosted the royal family’s coffers at a time when the country has faced deep austerity budget cuts. Photograph: Liam McBurney/AFP – 9/13/2022

Baker described Charles as the most progressive and caring member of the royal family. But he said he had filed a police complaint accusing him of improperly selling honorary degrees.

“That’s no way to behave for a royal,” he said, referring to an ongoing scandal over whether Charles had bestowed knighthood and citizenship on a Saudi businessman in exchange for donations to one of his ventures. Charles’ charity.

King Charles denied knowing this, one of his top aides who was implicated resigned and the authorities began to investigate. The king’s representatives did not respond to a message asking for comment.

Charles also generated controversy with his outspoken views and campaigns. He pressured top government ministers, including Tony Blairthrough dozens of letters on issues ranging from Iraq War to alternative therapies. While not a legal requirement, the actual protocol requires political neutrality.

In his inaugural address on Saturday, the king indicated that he planned to step away from his outside endeavors. “It will no longer be possible to devote so much of my time and energy to charities and issues that I care so deeply about,” he said.

Clancy, the author, said that the new king, in theory, should completely abandon his lobbies and business ventures. “Whether that will actually happen is a different question,” she said.