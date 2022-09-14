King Charles III’s swollen and red fingers draws attention and worries netizens; Understand the reason for the condition

after the death of queen elizabeth IIEngland has a new king: Charles III. With the increase in the circulation of pictures of the monarch, much has been said about his swollen fingers and red hands. To the newspaper “Daily Star”, Gareth Nyea professor at the University of Chester, UK, explained the situation.

In 2012, the very Charles took advantage of a trip to Australia to play about his “sausage toes”. The monarch explained that he has suffered from this condition for years. At 73 years of age, the king may be suffering from some age-related problems or other causes such as water retention.

What can it be?

According to Nye, the problem is called edema or oedema. This situation causes the body to retain fluids.. “Edema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluid in the limbs, usually in the legs and ankles, but also in the fingers, which makes them swell.”, he explained. This condition is more common in women, but older people can also develop it, especially in high temperatures.

Other possibilities may also explain. O King Charles III You may suffer from arthritis, a condition that is more common in people over 60 and usually appears in the finger joints. This disease affects body tissues and can cause the joint to lose its function. Finally, a supposedly high-salt diet or specific medications can cause fluid retention.

Worry

There is great concern about the king’s health, mainly due to the situation of the Queen Elizabeth II before I die. In a photo in which he greeted the new prime minister Liz Truss, the monarch appeared with a purplish hand, which may indicate some peripheral vascular disease, where blood circulation did not work well. In addition, it could also be heart failure or general organ failure.