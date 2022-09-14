King Charles III’s ‘swollen’ fingers intrigue netizens and go viral; doctors explain possible causes | Health

Share on WhatsApp

“Just for the record I lost control of my life. 1:23am and me researching why Charles has sausage fingers,” wrote one Twitter user. Another said: “I can’t look at a picture of King Charles anymore without looking at his fingers.”

THE “sausage fingers” hypothesisas raised by internet users, makes sense, according to rheumatologist Fábio Jennings, coordinator of the media commission of the São Paulo Society of Rheumatology (SPR) and assistant to the rheumatology discipline at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp).

“Sausage fingers is the name of the clinical sign that technically is dactylitis, that is, inflammation of the fingers that affects tendons and joints”, explains the specialist to the g1.

He points out that the cure and treatment, in this case, depend on the diagnosis. “One of the most common causes is psoriatic arthritis, which accompanies psoriasis, an autoimmune disease. In these cases, you have to treat the disease. And then there is improvement, yes.”

And he says: “When the whole hand is swollen, it is called ‘puffy hands’ or ‘hand in bread’. Hence, we also think of rheumatoid arthritis, gout, scleroderma or systemic sclerosis”.

Jennings reinforces that these diseases are just hypotheses based on photos and videos. One accurate diagnosis requires clinical evaluation and tests. Officially, neither Charles III nor Buckingham Palace has spoken out about a possible health issue that could cause swollen fingers.

Doctor Lícia Mota, a rheumatologist who is part of the scientific committee of the Brazilian Society of Rheumatology (SBR), also mentions these four diseases that have swelling in the hands as one of the symptoms: psoriasis (chronic inflammatory skin disease); rheumatoid arthritis (joint inflammation); gout (a form of arthritis characterized by severe pain, swelling and redness in the joints); and scleroderma (an autoimmune disease that causes stiffening and stretching of skin and tissues).

King Charles III asks assistant to remove tray of pens during ceremony

Diagnosis depends on careful evaluation

The doctor Lícia Mota says: “To have a diagnosis, it is necessary to have a careful clinical evaluation, which includes a well done clinical history, evaluation of symptoms, adequate physical examination and, eventually, complementary exams”.

According to her, several rheumatic diseases can lead to edema and swelling in the hands as seen in the hands of Charles III. “This swelling can affect the joints and, eventually, the joints and the entire structure of the hands and feet”, she says.

“THE drop, which can lead to episodes of swelling and usually painful joints; inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, which is autoimmune and predominantly affects the tissue lining the joints (and can also cause pain and swelling); and some others, such as psoriatic arthritiswhich is a disease that affects the skin, psoriasiswhich can also affect the joints.”