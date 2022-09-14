King Charles III’s Swollen Fingers: See Possible Causes | health

King Charles III of the United Kingdom aroused public interest not only because he assumed the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. A few hours after the announcement, the monarch was the subject of social media for a curious reason: his “sausage fingers”.

Edemigenic syndrome – scientific generic name for swelling – can be caused by a number of factors. The main symptoms are swelling of the hands and arms, in addition to the skin looking shiny and stretched. It is not possible to confirm a diagnosis for the new king by photos and videos alone. Buckingham Palace, meanwhile, never released details about a possible health problem for the monarch. That’s why we talked to cardiologists Mateus Freitas Teixeira and Gustavo Gouvêa to understand the possible causes of swelling in the British king’s hands and fingers.

– We don’t know if, in the king, (the swelling) is restricted to the fingers. A clinical evaluation is essential to define the cause. If it’s just fluid retention, it also has to occur in the legs and other places – explains Gustavo Gouvêa, cardiologist, general practitioner and head of the Coronary Unit at Casa de Saúde São José.

The possible causes of edema are many, as pointed out by the cardiologist and columnist for Eu Atleta, Mateus Freitas Teixeira. There are four related to arthritis:

osteoarthritis linked to local inflammation in the joint;

linked to local inflammation in the joint; Rheumatoid arthritis an autoimmune disorder that causes swelling in the hands primarily;

an autoimmune disorder that causes swelling in the hands primarily; psoriatic arthritis ;

; Dropwhen there is a very high concentration of uric acid in the body.

Other causes that can lead to swelling, many related to fluid retention, are:

Diets with excessive consumption of salt and carbohydrates;

hypothyroidism;

Kidney and liver diseases;

Medications for diabetes, hypertension, hormone therapy, analgesics and steroids;

Elevated temperature;

Strenuous physical exercise (hands only);

Excessive alcohol;

Circulatory diseases;

In women, pregnancy, perimenopause and menopause.

Local injuries – such as dislocations, fractures, sprains – can also cause swelling, as can scleroderma, chest compression syndrome and infections. In this case, the “sausage fingers” are linked to pain and redness at the site. The multisystem inflammatory syndrome, very associated with the diagnosis of Covid-19, can also generate this type of edema.

In addition to those mentioned above, doctor Gustavo Corrêa also points out protein malnutrition and vascular thrombosis – when the formation of clots hinders the venous return of the upper limbs – as possible causes.

in the biography Charles, The Man Who Will Be King (Charles, The Man Who Will Be King), author Howard Hodgson quotes a letter written by the King at the birth of Prince William (1982). In it, the monarch reportedly joked about the fact that his eldest son had the same “sausage fingers” as his father.

– If the king really has the condition for 40 years, it shouldn’t be any serious illness. Perhaps just a greater tendency to retain fluids, perhaps from an inadequate diet with excess salt. — Gustavo Corrêa, cardiologist

When to see a doctor?

According to Mateus, a cardiologist at Vasco da Gama and a columnist for EU Atleta, it is recommended to seek medical help, especially if the edema appears after changes in medications, but also if the swelling persists in the hands in pregnant women or people with previous diagnoses of arthritis, sickle cell anemia. and infections. Another point of attention is unilateral edema, when only one of the hands is swollen.

In most cases of swelling, the improvement is spontaneous, given the relationship of the condition with aspects such as arthritis, fluid retention and body temperature. But there’s an acronym to make things even easier: RICE. There are four steps.

rest local ice Compression elevation.

– These are essential measures for most cases. Obviously, apart from those related to diseases, when you should look for a doctor. Most of the time, this combination of things treats local edema – says doctor Mateus Freitas Teixeira.

Wearing clothes that are too tight, as well as staying in the same position for a long period of time, is also not recommended.

Edema can be caused by strenuous physical exercise and, in general, is not an impediment to sports practice. But it all depends on the area of ​​the body. In fingers, hands and arms, as in the case of King Charles III, the condition does not generate contraindications for athletes in most cases. If swelling appears in the lower part of the body, it is ideal to turn on a warning sign.

– Swelling in hands and arms is not so difficult, unless it is a disease. When it is in the lower limbs, the situation changes. Then we will think about diseases such as heart failure, more serious conditions, which we have to keep an eye on – completes Mateus.

The cardiologist reinforces that swelling does not generate general contraindications for athletes. On the other hand, if the chosen sport involves the direct use of the hands, such as tennis, judo or basketball, the edema impacts the execution and can even lead to injuries.