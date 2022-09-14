know the monarch’s properties

Now King of England, Charles III will leave his current residence, Clarence House, in London, and will live at Buckingham Palace, in the same city.

But the new address is just one of several properties that the monarch accrues. Charles has properties (some, real palaces — literally!) all over the UK.

Learn more about the properties:

Buckingham Palace

The 775-room palace has served as the official London residence and administrative seat of the United Kingdom’s royals since 1837. It is also where the sovereign holds weekly meetings with the prime minister, according to the royal’s official website.

According to sources in the Daily Mail, Charles will follow tradition and settle in the Palace, in a “more modest accommodation”.

“Both the king and queen consort Camilla are very practical and understand that the reigning monarch must live in Buckingham Palace. Otherwise, the place would become a kind of Hampton Court, a visitor attraction, rather than a palace. in operation”, commented the source of the British vehicle.

It is not yet known when Charles’ move to Buckingham will take place, but the chances of the new king settling in the palace quickly are high.

Buckingham Palace in London Image: Johnny Greig/iStock

Clarence House

Clarence House is adjacent to St. James in London. The property was completed in 1827 and underwent a major renovation in the early 2000s.

According to the official website, the property functions as the residence of the Prince of Wales – a title that will now be William’s. Its main rooms are used for “receptions, official entertainment and to receive official visitors in the UK”. The house is open to visitors in August.

According to the Daily Mail, Clarence House is to be inherited by Prince William’s sons — George, Charlotte and Louis.

Clarence House Image: Ming Yeung/Getty Images

Highgrove House

THE highgrove house is in Gloucestershire, two and a half hours from London. The residence, surrounded by greenery, was purchased in 1980 by the royal family.

King Charles often used the place for briefings and meetings.

Highgrove House Image: David Goddard/Getty Images

Birkhall

Another King Charles residence is located on the Balmoral estate in Scotland. Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth died, is on the same property.

The king and Camilla, the queen consort, enjoy spending their summers at the residence. Some of his favorite activities include “fishing and walking in the Scottish countryside,” according to the official website.

According to the BBC, the royal couple spent their honeymoon in Birkhall.

Birkhall Image: John Stillwell-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Llwynywermod

the property in Llwynywermod It is used whenever the royal couple travel to Wales. The property was purchased in 2006 and its land has three houses and a barn in addition to the main house, according to House & Garden.

Llwynywermod Image: Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

Dumfries House

King Charles purchased Dumfries House in 2007. The property is in Ayrshire, Scotland, and is primarily a tourist spot: visitors can stroll through the gardens and even stay overnight at the Dumfries House inn.

Dumfries House Image: Photo by Emily Macinnes for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Mey’s Castle

On the north coast of Scotland is Mey Castle, built over 500 years ago. King Charles inherited the estate from his grandmother, the Queen Mother. The monarch serves as president of the castle and visits the site at least once a year.