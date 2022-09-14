Leader in truck and machine leasing to issue up to BRL 1 billion in new shares – 09/14/2022

Vamos (VAMO3), a truck, machinery and equipment leasing company, announced on Monday (12) a primary offering (follow-on) that will consist of the issuance of 48.4 million new common shares issued by the company. On Friday (9), the price of each share was R$ 14.46, which is only indicative of the price per share of the offer. Thus, based on this amount, the total amount of the restricted offering would be approximately R$700 million, without considering the additional shares, and R$1.05 billion, considering the additional shares.
Check below the comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject. Every day, Bevilacqua brings you news and reviews of publicly traded companies for you to make the best investment decisions.
For the shareholder who owns VAMO3 shares, every 100 shares held will give the right to subscribe for another five shares. The investor that decides not to participate in the offer will suffer a dilution of approximately 5% of its interest in the company, considering only the base offer, and of just over 7% if the additional shares are subscribed.
The issuance price per share will be determined after the completion of the process of collecting investment intentions (bookbuilding), which started on Monday (12) and will continue until the 21st. be increased by up to 50%, that is, approximately 24.205 million new shares.
According to the material fact disclosed by the company, the purpose of the offer is to raise funds for investments in organic growth, with purchases of trucks and machines. Due to the issuance of the new offer, Vamos announced that it is discontinuing its projection for 2025, which had the expectation of reaching 100 thousand assets in the fleet in three years.
I welcome the follow-on made by Vamos, since the offer gives the company a boost to its asset portfolio (trucks and machines), in addition to enabling a debt reduction in case it decides not to use the entire amount to expansion.
We should also highlight that recently large companies, such as Volkswagen, Mills (MILS3) and Gerdau (GGBR4) / Randon (RAPT4), have entered the rental segment, a sector that has a blue ocean to be explored, with high growth potential. Therefore, the follow-on brings a nice injection of money for the company to make investments in machines and trucks, maintaining its market leader position in the sector.
Vamos shares closed down 4.09% on Tuesday (13), quoted at R$13.81.