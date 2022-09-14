Leader in truck and machine leasing to issue up to BRL 1 billion in new shares – 09/14/2022

Vamos (VAMO3), a truck, machinery and equipment leasing company, announced on Monday (12) a primary offering (follow-on) that will consist of the issuance of 48.4 million new common shares issued by the company. On Friday (9), the price of each share was R$ 14.46, which is only indicative of the price per share of the offer. Thus, based on this amount, the total amount of the restricted offering would be approximately R$700 million, without considering the additional shares, and R$1.05 billion, considering the additional shares.

