Lisca adds 24 matches for the last 3 clubs and collects controversies

Lisca asked for the cap in Vila Belmiro and accumulated another lightning pass through the last clubs he passed through. In total, there were only 24 matches adding up the work by Vasco da Gama (12), Sport (4) and, now, Santos (8). Yesterday (13), he was announced by Avaí to replace Eduardo Barroca.

It is the fourth club in just over a year, in a scenario that has been repeating itself. Lisca arrives with declarations of affection, starts work and, for one reason or another, leaves the boat shortly after.

More than games or results, Lisca has also collected controversies wherever he goes. At Vasco, for example, they came after his departure, which took place in September 2021 after 12 games in charge.

In an interview with Duda Garbi’s channel, Lisca revealed the content of a conversation with the board and said that she decided to leave after not having some requests answered.

“I arrived and said: ‘we’re not going to make it, we need to make some exchanges’, and they were radical exchanges, which I needed to support. [diretores] felt it was not relevant,” he said.

“I thought the measures [da diretoria] would not help. I disbelieved,” he added.

Then, when questioned by the presenter, Lisca implied that cutting defender Leandro Castán was one of the measures he would have asked the board:

“It was. I wanted to give it a good shake.”

In Sport, the expression ‘lightning ticket’ gained even more meaning: there were only four games — and less than a month in office. Once again, Lisca left by choice, accepting a proposal from Santos.

According to the UOL Esportethe coach accepted Peixe’s offer even before his farewell game for Leão da Ilha, against Vila Nova, for Série B. technician was hit by a cup that, according to him, contained urine.

In Vila Belmiro, the passage lasted eight games. Lisca could not hit the team and was already being criticized by the crowd. On Monday (12), he claimed that he saw no evolution in the team and chose to resign after less than two months in charge of Peixe.

Announced yesterday (13) by Avaí, Lisca commands today (14) his first training session at the club and will make his debut on Saturday (17), in a game against Atlético-MG, in Ressacada, for the Brazilian Championship.

RECENT LISCA NUMBERS

Vasco: 12 games (4V, 1E and 7L)

sport: 4 games (1W, 3E)

saints: 8 games (2V, 3E, 3D)