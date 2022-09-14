Livelo will give away 500 thousand points for those who redeem a Lucky Ticket

Livelo is promoting a campaign that will give away 500 thousand points to the program’s customers. With half a million points, the winner will be able to use the balance to make the trip of his dreams, decorate the house, guarantee different products and live unique experiences.

Promotion details

To compete for the draw, the participant needs to redeem a lucky ticket, which is available in the Livelo catalog for 100 points. To find the item, just search for the Lucky Ticket product on the Livelo website.

With each redemption of a lucky ticket, the participant will win a lucky number, limited to ten numbers. After exchanging points for tickets, the participant will receive an email informing them that the transaction has been successfully completed. Then, Livelo will send another email containing the lucky numbers until 10/14/2022 – so it is important that the registration data in the rewards program is up to date!

The draw will be held on 10/15 and the winner will be communicated by email, SMS and through the rewards program’s Call Center. It is possible to participate in the campaign between the 12th and 30/09/2022.

How to participate

Access your Livelo account on the website; Search for the product “Lucky Ticket” or click here; Exchange your points for a maximum of 10 Lucky Tickets until 09/30; Wait for the email with your lucky number until 10/14; Okay, you’re running. Now just hope you’re one of the lucky ones in the 10/15 draw!

The campaign has the SEAE/ME Authorization Certificate nº 04.022313/2022. To know all the details and check the regulation, visit the Livelo website.