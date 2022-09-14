Livelo will give away 500 thousand points for those who redeem a Lucky Ticket

Yadunandan Singh 32 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Livelo will give away 500 thousand points for those who redeem a Lucky Ticket 0 Views

Livelo is promoting a campaign that will give away 500 thousand points to the program’s customers. With half a million points, the winner will be able to use the balance to make the trip of his dreams, decorate the house, guarantee different products and live unique experiences.

Promotion details

To compete for the draw, the participant needs to redeem a lucky ticket, which is available in the Livelo catalog for 100 points. To find the item, just search for the Lucky Ticket product on the Livelo website.

With each redemption of a lucky ticket, the participant will win a lucky number, limited to ten numbers. After exchanging points for tickets, the participant will receive an email informing them that the transaction has been successfully completed. Then, Livelo will send another email containing the lucky numbers until 10/14/2022 – so it is important that the registration data in the rewards program is up to date!

The draw will be held on 10/15 and the winner will be communicated by email, SMS and through the rewards program’s Call Center. It is possible to participate in the campaign between the 12th and 30/09/2022.

How to participate

  1. Access your Livelo account on the website;
  2. Search for the product “Lucky Ticket” or click here;
  3. Exchange your points for a maximum of 10 Lucky Tickets until 09/30;
  4. Wait for the email with your lucky number until 10/14;
  5. Okay, you’re running. Now just hope you’re one of the lucky ones in the 10/15 draw!

The campaign has the SEAE/ME Authorization Certificate nº 04.022313/2022. To know all the details and check the regulation, visit the Livelo website.


Travel insurance

Travel insurance


Get 25% off your insurance policy!



Supermarket

Supermarket


Get 30% off your first purchase and 10% cashback on your next ones!



hotels

hotels


5% off + Rewards badges on stays through March 31, 2023!



BTG Pactual Black Card

BTG Pactual Black Card


Earn cashback or points and Special IOF!



Grand Cru Confraternity

Grand Cru Confraternity


Get 3 months free and R$150 credit per referral!



Manage your Miles

Manage your Miles


6 months free AwardWallet Plus for new users!



Miles Club

Miles Club


Get 1,000 miles per month + 7,000 bonus miles instantly!



see all coupons


About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

New aid of R$ 1,000 from the government already has a date to leave; who receives?

Thousands of professionals are looking forward to receiving the third installment of Truck Driver Assistance …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved