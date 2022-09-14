Lívia Andrade opens the game about leaving SBT and reveals details of how the invitation to TV Globo came about

Lívia Andrade recently made its debut at the “Sunday with Huck”. TV Globo’s new hire gained prominence after being part of the SBT team for years. In an interview for the newspaper “The globe”, the blonde opened the game about her departure from Silvio Santos’ station and gave details of how the invitation to this new phase of her career came about.

Despite having worked for a long time at SBT, Lívia believes that there was nothing more to be done: the presenter was part of Silvio’s program and, later, she also presented the “Gossiping”, that turned “Crushing” over time. However, due to the constant changes in the attraction, she chose to leave the network: “At SBT I had nowhere else to grow […] I was fine at this stage, but I wasn’t happy with the changes made daily. […] I got there and didn’t know what was going to happen. I am an anxious person. That made me more anxious in the midst of that crazy pandemic thing. It was making me sick”said sincerely.

“It didn’t make sense to me anymore. But the answer I gave Silvio first was: ‘I’m an employee, I get paid for this, it’s my obligation, I’m going to do my job’. The second time he asked, I said I wasn’t happy. He replied, ‘You don’t have to.’ And I said: ‘So, I want to stop’. Then I stopped.” revealed, stressing how grateful she is for the presenter: “I am very grateful for everything they did for me, for all the opportunities I received, for the respect. I had an incredible teacher, Silvio Santos. This is a privilege”said.

Livia Andrade at TV Globo

The presenter, who is now part of the fixed bench of “Believe Whoever You Will” picture of “Sunday with Huck”gave details of how the invitation to be part of the station came about: “I was in the United States when Luciano called me. He was super direct and to the point.” revealed.

Then Lívia said that she did not think twice before accepting the proposal: “I was involved in another project, finishing it. I confess that it didn’t take me long to think, no. I decided to park my project, because this one, yes, can wait, but “Domingão”, no. Sunday for me is very symbolic. Thanks to the space on Sunday, I got so many other opportunities. So this audience is very special to me.” finished.