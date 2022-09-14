Luísa Sonza’s mother exhibits before and after renovation at the singer’s house

Luísa Sonza’s mother, Eliane Gerloff, decided to redecorate the singer’s house, which is located in São Paulo. In an Instagram post, she showed the before and after at the artist’s mansion.

The singer’s mother shared the video that this time shows the outside area of ​​the singer’s house. “What did you think of this before x after of the outdoor area? Are you following the changes I made to Luísa’s house?”, she asked in the caption.

Eliane had already released two more videos of the artist’s house renovation. “If it were up to me, I’d just leave it with two double beds.

puppy. Here’s more furniture than I thought it would fit. My mom made it and it’s the most beautiful thing”, she celebrated.

“My house has become the Amazon. My mother also fixed it up here, the most beautiful thing in the world. I loved it, Mom”, added Luísa.

In the first video, the singer’s mother said that everything was done by surprise, while the artist was on a trip, being received with a breakfast. “My mother came here and decided to furnish my house,” said Luísa.

Still in the video, Eliane told about the result of the decoration. “I decorated Luísa’s house. She didn’t see anything before, it was all a surprise. I did everything with a lot of love and care. The room was beautiful, cozy and modern. Before, I didn’t have any furniture. Every detail was made especially for her. who loved and had only seen a little bit”.