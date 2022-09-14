Lula 43% X 37% Bolsonaro in the 1st round, says PoderData

Search PowerDate held from September 11 to 13, 2022, shows that the voting intention scenario for the 1st round of the presidential succession was practically immobile in a week. Lula (PT) leads with 43%; Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 37%. Rates are the same as in the previous round of the PowerDate. The difference between the 2 is 6 percentage points.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 8%. Simone Tebet (MDB) is at 5%. The 2 also did not register a change in 7 days. Felipe d’Avila (New) scores 1%. In the previous round, he didn’t score.

Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Padre Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera (PSTU) did not have enough mentions to score. O PowerDate also tested Pablo Marçal (Pros) because the candidacy had an appeal not judged in the TSE at the time the research was registered. O coachwhat left the disputealso did not reach 1%.

The numbers reaffirm the tendency for the dispute to go to the 2nd round. Leader in the poll, Lula has 45% of valid votes – those granted to a candidate, excluding blanks and nulls. To win on the 1st turn, you need 50% +1.

This was the 1st round of the survey PowerDate held after the pro-Bolsonaro rallies on 7 September. The survey, therefore, captured the effects of the demonstrations – or, in the case of the 1st round, their absence – on public opinion.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. Data were collected from September 11 to 13, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 298 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-02955/2022.

To reach 3,500 interviews that proportionally fill (as they appear in society) the groups by sex, age, income, education and geographic location, the PowerDate makes tens of thousands of phone calls. Often, there are more than 100,000 calls until the interviewees are found who faithfully represent the population as a whole. Learn more about the methodology by reading this text.

STRATIFICATION

Voting intentions vary by demographic. O drive highlights:

sex – among women, Lula has 46% and Bolsonaro, 30%. Among men, the PT has 39% against 46% for the president;

age – Lula has the best performance among young people aged 16 to 24 (50%). Bolsonaro has 32% of this audience;

schooling – 50% of those who attended elementary school vote for Lula. Bolsonaro has his best score (42%) among high school graduates;

income – Bolsonaro drops to 29% of voters with a family income of up to 2 minimum wages. Lula has 46% in this range.

Lula leads in the Northeast with 50%; Bolsonaro has 30%. There is a tie in the other regions, considering that each one has its margin of error. The current president is (within the margin of error) numerically ahead of the PT in the South and Southeast.

Lula continues to lead among Catholics; Bolsonaro, among evangelicals.

DIFFERENCES IN SURVEYS

This presidential election is proving challenging for companies doing research. There are many results indicating divergent signals. It was difficult to know what the real trend is at this moment.

It is important to say that all polls are right, each within the methodology chosen. Each system can have advantages and disadvantages, depending on the situation they want to determine.

In 2018, for example, there was much “embarrassed vote” in Jair Bolsonaro. Some face-to-face surveys had difficulty capturing this type of preference. The telephone polls, on the other hand, gave more comfort to part of the voters who opted for the then presidential candidate for the PSL (today, Bolsonaro is in the PL).

It is still unclear what impact each methodology has on data collection. But it is already known that in-person polls tend to have a result pointing to a looser leadership of Lula. And telephone surveys (especially automated and neutral ones, with a recording asking the questions, like the PowerDate) tend to show a tighter contest.

In the United States, face-to-face polling has not been used for decades to measure voting intentions at the national level. The extreme polarized environment hinders data collection when the interviewer and the interviewee are face to face.

In short, it is important to note that it is not a question of there being an error in one or another research. They are different methodologies. At the end of this campaign it will be possible to know which system was most appropriate to point out trends in the current Brazilian political moment.

RESEARCH AGGREGATOR

METHODOLOGY

The search PowerDate was carried out from September 4 to 6, 2022. 3,500 people aged 16 years or older were interviewed in 298 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. A parametric weighting was applied to compensate for disproportionalities in the variables of sex, age, education, region and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The interviews were carried out by telephone (for landlines and cell phones), using the URA (Audible Response Unit) system, in which the interviewee listens to recorded questions and responds through the keyboard of the device. The confidence interval of the study is 95%.

For readability, search results have been rounded. Because of this process, it is possible that the sum of some of the results is different from 100. Differences between the total frequencies and the percentages in tables of cross variables may appear due to non-response occurrences. This study was carried out with the resources of the PowerDatea research company that is part of the media group Power360 Journalism. The results are published in an editorial partnership with the TV Cultura. The research is registered with the TSE under the number BR-02955//2022.