





Lula and allies start campaign for useful vote after Ipec poll Photo: Poder360

A day after the latest Ipec poll showed that the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has a real chance of winning the election in the first round, PT supporters started an unofficial campaign on social media for the useful vote. At around 5 pm, the most talked about topic in politics on Twitter was ‘Lula went up’.

Personalities who have already declared their vote for the former president, such as former soccer players Walter Casagrande and Raí, in addition to sports journalist Juca Kfouri, posted videos stating that the dispute can be ended on October 2nd. Lula himself took to the networks to say that he “never made an election to win in the second round”.

On Twitter, he said: “I, who have 46%, have to believe that it is possible in the next few days to conquer the missing percentage, without contempt for anyone”. The candidate also asked for help from his followers to disseminate campaign material with this mission.

Raí asked directly: “Ciro (Gomes), Simone (Tebet), come with us, without fear of being happy. Come to collaborate, come to rebuild, on the right side and at the right time. trim edges before there are no edges left to trim.” Kfouri followed the same line: “If you keep your vote for Ciro or Simone, the most you’ll get is to put Bolsonaro in the second round. Think about it. What’s at stake here is not being pro-Lula or pro-PT, but being against Bolsonaro.”

Yesterday on CNN. I spoke about the certainty I have that it is possible to recover Brazil, with more respect and dignity for the people. Back to do more and better and I believe we can do that in the first round. : @ricardostuckert pic.twitter.com/Cj7CL8t31v

— Lula 13 (@LulaOficial) September 13, 2022

Considered an expert in digital marketing, ex-candidate André Janones (Avante) led the chorus for the useful vote shortly after the poll was released, early on Tuesday, 13th. He was immediately followed by politicians from the PT coalition, who on Tuesday another hashtag: “Lula went up, gas went down”, in reference to the drop in the price of cooking gas the day after the IPEC.

The Bolsonarista network reacts with images of the demonstrations in favor of the president held on September 7. Supporters and candidates of the alliance formed by Bolsonaro use the crowded streets to discredit research institutes and claim that the decision in the first round will be for reelection.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) also reacted. “A useful vote is to make your dream useless,” said Ciro in an advertisement aired earlier this evening. During the campaign agenda in Salvador, the senator said that it is time for voters to choose the one they consider best for Brazil. “A first round, if it happened, the difference would be so small that we would have to face four years of discussion about the outcome of the ballot box, whether the ballot boxes are safe or not, of contestation.”