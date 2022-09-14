Lula asks communicators to vote and says he believes in victory in the first round

Former president and PT candidate for office met virtually with 6 communicators this Tuesday, 13

Former President Lula is a candidate for President of the Republic in the 2022 elections



The candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), asked for a “useful vote”, this Tuesday, 13, during a virtual meeting with communicators linked to the acronym. On the occasion, PT also took the opportunity to guide the allies to adopt a light language, but with courage and love. “Convey a lot of solidarity and fraternity in the messages you will give from now on”, he told the 6,000 communicators present. Furthermore, Lula stressed that she believes in victory in the first round of elections. “We must believe that it is possible for us to win the elections in the first round. There are people who are ashamed. ‘Oh, let’s not talk about winning in the first round, because it looks superb’. But if there is a candidate with 1% who believe he will win, I, who have 46%, have to believe that it is possible, in these next 20 days, to win the votes that are missing”, he commented. The meeting was attended by communicators from the ten legends that make up the former president’s coalition, civil society organizations, unions and community radios. In fact, federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) suggested to those present to reinforce, in this final stretch of the campaign, the publications of Lula’s campaign on social networks.

* With information from Estadão Content.