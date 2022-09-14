Lula reinforces that he believes in victory in the first round

Former President Lula (PT) reinforced this Tuesday 13, during a closed virtual meeting with communicators who support his candidacy, which is working to win the election in the first round.

The meeting, led by Edinho Silva, one of the communication chiefs of the PT campaign, served to establish some strategies for the final stretch of the campaign. Federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) also participated, who gave some tips for the digital offensive.

Lula spoke for about 20 minutes and emphasized the importance of the electoral moment and the desire to win the election without needing a second round. “Now, possibly, it is necessary for us to win in the first round so that we can teach a moral lesson to those people who do not believe in democracy and human beings and who do not like trade unionists, blacks, women and solidarity”.

At the meeting, tactics were discussed to counter the fake news of Bolsonaristas and spread messages that are of interest to the former president’s campaign.

It was defined that the militancy should, in the final stretch, take advantage of some PT symbols to engage in the networks. An example cited was when there are 13 days left for voting in reference to the party number.