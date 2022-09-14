Lula’s campaign targets artists to attract Ciro’s votes – 09/14/2022 – Poder

The campaign of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) articulates a movement with artists to try to attract voters of Ciro Gomes (PDT) in the first round.

The action, led by the candidate’s allies, has the help of businesswoman Paula Lavigne, wife of Caetano Veloso.

The idea is to release a series of videos of personalities who in the past declared themselves sympathetic to the pedestrian, but who now say they should vote for Lula in defense of democracy.

According to Lavigne, the plan has been put together in partnership with sociologist Rosângela Silva (a.k.a. Janja), Lula’s wife, Sidônio Palmeira, the campaign’s marketer, and Edinho Silva, communications coordinator. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) has also helped with the strategy.

The intention, according to Paula Lavigne, is to make pieces segmented by areas of activity and age groups.

“Caetano has always been Ciro, he made this declaration that he is Ciro at heart, but he will vote for Lula. Yes, I’m doing some material so that it can have more repercussions. We are coming up with something that really touches hearts,” said Lavigne. .

“The other line of the campaign is not fighting, it’s not hate, it’s just love. I think that a video of Caetano saying that he has a lot of love for Ciro, but that right now we need to vote for Lula would have an impact on this electorate of Ciro”, continued the businesswoman.

The latest Datafolha poll showed the PT with 45% of voting intentions, against 34% for Bolsonaro. This is the shortest distance between the two since May 2021.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 7%, a negative oscillation of two points in relation to the previous week. Simone Tebet (MDB) maintained the level of 5%.

The assessment at the PT campaign summit is that the vote of Ciro voters will be decisive for an eventual victory in the first round.

Also according to Datafolha, Lula would currently have 48% of the valid votes, within the margin of error of 50% plus one that is necessary to win in the first stage of the election.

There is disagreement, however, on how to attract the vote of Ciro’s voter. Lula’s allies defend that he does not attack the pedestrian, for fear of alienating Ciro’s supporters from the campaign.

On Monday (12), members of the leadership of Lula’s campaign disseminated a video in which former soccer player Raí declared his support for the former president. The athlete makes an appeal for the PT’s victory in the first round.

“Ciro, Tebet, come with us, without fear of being happy. Come to collaborate, come to rebuild, on the right side and at the right time. to trim”, says the player in the piece.

This Tuesday (13), Lula discussed the matter in a meeting with communicators. “We have extraordinary recordings by artists. Yesterday I saw an exceptional recording of Raí. We need to make that recording of Raí publicized hundreds of times”, said the PT.

According to Datafolha, 54% of voters for Ciro and Tebet admit to voting for another candidate on October 2nd.

The division of second voting option for voters of Ciro is 33% for Lula, 30% for Bolsonaro, 14% for Tebet, 9% for Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil), 8% white and null and 6% who do not know.

On September 1st, it was 35% for Lula and 24% for Bolsonaro. On August 18, 34% to 20%.

Tebet’s volatile voters are divided between Lula (23%), Ciro (21%) and Bolsonaro (19%). Another 10% prefer Soraya, while whites and nulls add up to 18% and 7% do not know.

In an eventual second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, however, the majority of Ciro’s voters (48%) vote for PT, compared to 26% for the president and 22% who declare a blank or null vote.

Despite the offensive by Ciro’s voters, Lula himself admits the difficulties of winning in the first round.

At an event to receive the support of former minister Marina Silva (Rede), Lula intervened when the new ally answered how she could engage in the PT campaign. Lula said at the time that it will be necessary to attract the vote of the president himself.

“It’s not just the vote of Ciro and Simone. It’s also the vote of those who want to vote for Bolsonaro. We’re going to have to win a lot [voto] him,” said the former president.