Lula’s campaign tried to change the date of the Globo debate

Former President Lula’s (PT) campaign coordinators tried to bring forward the date of the TV Globocurrently scheduled for September 29.

The attempt was made by PT allies during a meeting this Tuesday (13/9) between the presidential candidates and the station’s employees.

The request to anticipate the confrontation was made by federal deputy Rui Falcão (PT-SP), coordinator of the communication area of ​​Lula’s campaign.

According to PT members heard by the column, the attempt to anticipate the debate is due to the fact that September 29 is the last day of free electoral time on TV.

The fear in Lula’s campaign is that the former president does not have TV advertising to counter any criticism or poor performance in the debate.

The proposal of Lula’s allies was not accepted by the other campaigns, nor by the direction of Globo. Wanted by the column, Rui Falcão and the broadcaster did not respond.

card-candidates- presidents With the scenario already defined, there are 11 candidates for the Palácio do Planalto. The first round of elections takes place on October 2 ciro-gomes-pdt Ciro Gomes (PDT) – After comings and goings, Ciro Gomes was registered as a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the Democratic Labor Party Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 felipe-davila-novo Felipe d’Ávila (Novo) – The Novo party launched the political scientist Felipe d’Ávila as the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic bolsonaro-PL Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party put the current president in the race for presidential reelection. Metrópoles 2 partner advertising Eymael-dc Eymael (DC) – Eymael has been presented since 2020 as a pre-candidate of the Christian Democracy (DC) for the Presidency. Leonardo Pericles – up Leonardo Péricles (UP) – Official president of the acronym, Péricles is a candidate and will run for president of Brazil in 2022 Metrópoles 3 partner advertising squid – en Luiz Inácio Lula da Sila (PT) – The former president is officially a candidate and is the main opponent of the current president simone-tebet-mdb Simone Tebet (MDB) – The lawyer is a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic for the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) Metrópoles 4 partner advertising Sofia-Manzano Sofia Manzano (PCB) – The teacher’s name was officially confirmed by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCB) to run for president vera-lucia-pstu Vera (PSTU) – The Unified Socialist Workers Party (PSTU) chose the sociologist as the party’s candidate for the Presidency of the Republic Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner Soraya Thronicke Soraya Thronicke (União) – Soraya is a lawyer, senator and presidential candidate for União Brasil 0