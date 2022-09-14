Lula’s campaign tried to change the date of the Globo debate

Former President Lula’s (PT) campaign coordinators tried to bring forward the date of the TV Globocurrently scheduled for September 29.
The attempt was made by PT allies during a meeting this Tuesday (13/9) between the presidential candidates and the station’s employees.
The request to anticipate the confrontation was made by federal deputy Rui Falcão (PT-SP), coordinator of the communication area of Lula’s campaign.
According to PT members heard by the column, the attempt to anticipate the debate is due to the fact that September 29 is the last day of free electoral time on TV.
The fear in Lula’s campaign is that the former president does not have TV advertising to counter any criticism or poor performance in the debate.
The proposal of Lula’s allies was not accepted by the other campaigns, nor by the direction of Globo. Wanted by the column, Rui Falcão and the broadcaster did not respond.
