Lula’s campaign will organize a movement with artists to attract votes from Ciro

Declaration by Caetano Veloso that he will vote for Lula despite sympathy for pedestrians must be rescued

support the 247

ICL

247 – Lula’s campaign, which could win the presidential election in the first round, articulates a movement with artists to try to attract voters to Ciro Gomes (PDT). The action has the help of businesswoman Paula Lavigne, wife of Caetano Veloso.

The idea is to release a series of videos of personalities who in the past declared themselves sympathetic to the pedestrian, but who now say they should vote for Lula in defense of democracy. Declaration by Caetano Veloso that he will vote for Lula despite sympathy for pedestrians must be rescued.

According to Paula Lavigne, the plan has been put together in partnership with sociologist Rosângela Silva (a.k.a. Janja), Lula’s wife, Sidônio Palmeira, the campaign’s marketer, and Edinho Silva, communications coordinator. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) has also helped with the strategy.

report of Folha de S.Paulo highlights Paula Lavigne’s statement that she is preparing material so that Caetano Veloso’s position in support of Lula has even more repercussions.

subscribe to 247 , support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.