Lula’s campaign will organize a movement with artists to attract votes from Ciro

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 8 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Lula’s campaign will organize a movement with artists to attract votes from Ciro 0 Views

Declaration by Caetano Veloso that he will vote for Lula despite sympathy for pedestrians must be rescued




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

emmy 2022: mistakes, successes and exaggerations | Subtitled Blog

I think the award that thrilled me the most at this 2022 Emmy Awards was …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved