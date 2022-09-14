Man arrested for pilgrimage to Mecca in honor of Elizabeth II

Saudi authorities arrested a man who claimed to have traveled to the Muslim holy city of Mecca to undertake a pilgrimage in tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The man, of Yemeni nationality, published a video on social media on Monday (12) in which he appeared at the Great Mosque of Mecca, the holiest site in Islam, where non-Muslims are prohibited from accessing.

In the video, he held a sign that read: “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.”

Saudi Arabia bans Meccan pilgrims from carrying posters and chanting slogans.























While it is acceptable to perform the umrah pilgrimage on behalf of deceased Muslims, the rule does not apply to non-Muslims such as the Queen, who was governor of the Anglican Church of England.

Security forces at the Grand Mosque “arrested a resident of Yemeni nationality who appeared in a video holding a sign inside the Grand Mosque, violating umrah rules and instructions,” a statement carried by state media said.

“Legal action has been taken against him, and [o processo] was forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” the note added.

Umrah is a pilgrimage that can happen at any time, unlike the hajj, which takes place once a year and attracts millions of people from all over the world.



