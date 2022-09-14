Man claims to be eldest son of King Charles III, asks for DNA test







On his social networks, Simon Dorante-Day publishes several comparisons of his photos with the faces of the British Royal Family. Photo: Playback/Facebook/PrinceSimonCharles

Simon Dorante-Day, 56 years old, claims to be the son of the current king Charles III. The man, who considers himself the legitimate Prince of Wales, has been in court seeking recognition since before the death of Elizabeth II. Now, he asks again for a DNA test.

The man from Queensland, state of Australia, claims to be a “hidden son” of the monarch with Camilla Parker Bowles, current queen consort. He says his claims are the fruit of years of research.

Even with Charles assuming the post of king, Simon says it is possible to continue the recognition process. In an interview with News7Simon claimed to be more committed than ever.

“There was an argument between a judge, myself and his lawyer about Charles’ legal position and whether the monarch is protected by law or above the law. And the answer to that was ‘no’. And secondly, Camilla and your family are certainly not above the law,” he explained.

In addition, the alleged son of King Charles says he is frustrated that he has never responded to his repeated requests for DNA tests: “It is past the point where Charles is able to respond amicably and clarify the problem”.

Prince of Wales

Simon Dorante-Day was uncomfortable with William’s appointment as the new Prince of Wales. As he considers himself the eldest son of the current king, he believes he should be a priority on the succession list.

“It’s hard not to regard Charles naming William Prince of Wales as anything other than a kick in the face. I don’t want to feel that way, but I do. I just think the least Charles can do is give me an answer – acknowledge me. He gives William a title like, well where’s my answer? Where’s my DNA test? If you’re not my father, then prove you’re not,” he teased.

Simon points out that Charles has already gotten everything he wanted. “Now is the time for me to have my happy ending.”