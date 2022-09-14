Man flies aimlessly 320 km in two days trying to use balloon to harvest pine nuts from tree – News

A man flew 320 km aimlessly after having the brilliant idea of ​​using a balloon to harvest pine nuts high in a tree and not tying the transport properly. Hu, as he was identified, was not rescued until after two days of aerial adventure.

The man was accompanied on the task, but his partner managed to jump in time, while Hu remained in the hydrogen balloon, which remained in the air for another two days. The desperate journey left a forest park in northeast China's Heilongjiang province and reached Fangzheng County, close to the country's border with Russia.





Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported that the rescue was able to contact the 40-year-old man with a cell phone. The professionals instructed Hu to deflate the balloon slowly so that it could land safely.

Despite severe pain in his lower back from standing for a long time, Hu was rescued in good health. According to the Daily Star, a local official said the man was recovering in hospital.





On Twitter, a video shows Hu's balloon while it was still in the air, far from being rescued.





A man in Heilongjiang, China, floated away because the rope was not fastened when he took a hydrogen balloon to pick a pine tower. Police are looking for, so far, hydrogen balloons and people have not been found pic.twitter.com/LnETSRct0L — Dragon kingdom.wu (@wwwYQ6661308579) September 5, 2022

“A man in Heilongjiang, China, floated out because the rope was not attached when he took a hydrogen balloon to collect pine nuts. Police are looking for hydrogen balloons so far,” the post read.



