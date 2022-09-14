Man killed by kangaroo in Australia raised animal from a baby

Australian police believe the 77-year-old man killed after a kangaroo attack on a Redmond property had kept the animal as a pet at home since he was a puppy. According to the local press, the animal, killed by the authorities, was about three years old.

The incident recorded in Australia marked the first human death from an attack by an animal of the species in 85 years. The case raised awareness of the risks of trying to domesticate the marsupial, which is wild.

In an interview with the Australian channel ABC, family members of Peter Eades stated that he was an animal lover and confirmed that he had taken care of the kangaroo since he was a puppy.

Eades also owned an alpaca farm, which he opened in 1997, where he tended a herd of 60 animals.

Peter Eades had a cemetery for the alpacas he kept on the property. In an interview with ABC in 2017, he stated that when he died, he would like to be buried next to his favorite alpaca, Claudia.

In an interview with News Australia, Reptile Park Australia wildlife expert Hayley Shute said the accident shows the importance of respecting wild animals, always remembering how dangerous kangaroos can be, especially if they are males.

“The public tends to see kangaroos as cuddly. It’s important to know that they are wild animals and that there is a level of respect that you need to have in dealing with them,” he said. According to her, the traditional image of the kangaroo that Australia has refers to females, carrying their young in their pouches.

“Part of the life and hierarchy of male kangaroos when they are in a pack comes down to dominating the male who is bigger than he is. There is a challenge of becoming the alpha male. This is part of the life and behavior of male kangaroos.” said the expert, saying that “it is not surprising” that an animal of the species kills a human.

Peter Eades was found by family members with serious injuries at the house he lived in in Redmond, about 400 kilometers south of Perth, on Monday (12).

The family called for help, but they also had to call the police when the man’s pet kangaroo did not allow rescuers to approach the injured elderly man.

The animal, which caused the injuries to the elderly, was shot by police. The man died where he was wounded.

In the region where the man was killed, the eastern gray kangaroo is the predominant species. The animals can reach 54 kilos and measure up to 1.3 meters in height.