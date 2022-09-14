Man shoots ex-wife and 1-year-old son in São Paulo

posted on 09/13/2022 11:45



A man was arrested for shooting his ex-wife and 1-year-old son this Monday (12/9). The crime took place at the door of the Rei Leão school, in Parque São Rafael, East Zone of São Paulo.

According to the São Paulo Military Police, the author of the double murder was identified as Ezequiel Lemos Ramos, 39 years old. He has a gun collector’s license, for sporting or hunting use. In the attack, he used a shotgun. He was caught red-handed.

Mother and son were taken to the emergency room, where they died. The other son, aged 3, was taken to Santa Marcelina hospital.





Michelle Nicolich, 37, was picking up her two children from school in an Uno Branco. Ezequiel was standing across the street in a gray car and, before his ex-wife even stopped, he started shooting. The driver lost control of the car and hit a pole head-on.

After the shooting, the killer still approached the vehicle and shot again at the victims. In an interview with the portal G1a witness also claims that he took off his shirt and said: “You can call the police and arrest me there”.

The suspect was accompanied by a person, who stayed inside the car during the shooting, but fled amid the confusion. Also according to the PM, at the time of arrest, he was very nervous and with the gun documents. But in the midst of the confusion, the gun disappeared.

He must answer for murder and femicide.

*intern under editor Benny Cohen