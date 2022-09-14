Man who killed ex-wife and son in SP has tattoo of Lula and CAC

The man caught red-handed after shooting the ex-wife and two-year-old son of the couple in Jardim Rodolfo Pirani, in the east of São Paulo, has the image of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) tattooed on his face. left arm.

The shooter was identified by the police as Ezequiel Lemos Ramos, 38 years old. He also holds the CAC (Hunter, Marksman and Gun Collector) registration certificate.

According to information from the SSP-SP (São Paulo State Public Security Department), Ramos shot his 37-year-old ex-wife and his 2-year-old son, who died on the spot. The couple’s other child was not injured.

A police officer who was in the off-duty region heard the sound of gunshots, and then saw the suspect with a carbine in his hand. The soldier went towards Ramos, who claimed to have lost his mind and then decided to lie on the floor. The suspect was surrendered and the Tactical Force PM was called. A magazine with 31 bullets intact was also found in his vehicle, according to the police report to which the UOL had access.

The case was registered at the 49th DP (São Mateus), which takes steps to locate and investigate whether a second person participated in the crime.

In the video that shows the moment of the detention, it is possible to observe images with Lula’s face on Ramos’ left arm.

After the repercussion of the case, on social media, the national president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, said that it is necessary to protect women and attributed the violence to the weapons policy of the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government.

“The incentive to violence and the liberation, by the federal government, of the purchase, possession and possession of weapons are at the root of crimes and tragedies such as the one that occurred yesterday in Parque São Rafael, in São Paulo. The PT stands in solidarity with the families of the victims,” ​​he said.

“We condemn all forms of violence, whatever the political orientation of those who commit it. We defend the rigorous investigation of the crime, so that justice is done and tragedies like this do not happen again”, says the note.

The president’s son, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), criticized those who “want to play on Bolsonaro’s account”. For the parliamentarian, people “lost interest” in the case after seeing the photo of the accused, which appears showing the tattoo with Lula’s face.

Historic

Ezequiel Lemos Ramos was arrested in the act in May for threatening to kill a woman in Ponta Porã (MS), the city where he lived at the time. The court granted him freedom under the use of an electronic anklet, but prohibited him from approaching his family members.

In order for the authorization of freedom with an electronic anklet to be authorized, Ezequiel had to agree not to speak to his ex-wife.