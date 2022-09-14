Man with CAC record kills ex-wife and son in SP – 09/13/2022

A man was arrested after shooting and killing the couple’s 2-year-old ex-wife and son, on Monday afternoon (12), in São Mateus, on the east side of São Paulo.

The shooter was identified as Ezequiel Lemos Ramos, 38. The Civil Police confirmed that he is a CAC, that is, he has a record as a Collector, Shooter and Hunter. The corporation asked for his preventive detention.

According to the police report, Michelle Nicolich, 37, was driving her Fiat Uno along Rodolfo Pirani Avenue, after picking up her young children from school, when her ex-husband Ezequiel Lemos Ramos, 38, shot the vehicle several times.

When he lost control of the car’s steering, the car crashed into a pole. A security camera caught the moment when Ramos goes to Uno and shoots his ex-companion.

An off-duty military policeman who was passing by managed to stop the shooter.

Michelle and Luiz Inácio Nicolich Lemos were rescued, but they could not resist their injuries and died in hospital. Another child, also the couple’s daughter, was in the car and was not injured.

A security camera caught the case.

Still at the scene, according to the military police officers who attended the event, Ramos said he was the victim of a blow applied by Michelle, which would have caused a loss of R$ 70 thousand. He confirmed that he went to the address to settle accounts with his ex-partner and that he fired several shots at the vehicle.

According to his narrative, described by the police, the weapon used in the crime was abandoned inside the Fiat Mobi he was driving. However, police officers went to the place where the car was and did not find the weapon. A magazine and a large amount of ammunition were located.

To the police, Ramos said he had a record of a Taurus carbine, a weapon that the police suspect was used in the crime.

A witness said he saw the moment when a Fiat Palio Weekend stopped on the road and a man got out and took the carbine inside the Mobi.

During his testimony at the 49th DP (São Mateus), Ramos remained silent. According to him, his lawyer is in Bahia. The incident report indicates that the case is being treated as a homicide and attempted murder.

The inmate told police that he has three other children from another relationship.

Until the afternoon of this Tuesday (13), the bodies were still at the IML (Medical-Legal Institute). They had passed forensic examination and lacked a document to be released to the family.