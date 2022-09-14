Market predicts lower inflation and higher GDP; Caixa Credit with special conditions for women; Inflation situation in the USA; iPhone at 60x

The Focus Report released yesterday, 12th, by the Central Bank shows that the financial market started to expect lower inflation and a higher Gross Domestic Product (GDP) this and next year. This was the 11th weekly readjustment in the same direction for 2022.

Meanwhile, experts await the release of the consumer price index (CPI) in the United States to understand how inflation is in the country. In the field of personal finance, Caixa Econômica Federal announced new conditions and advantages in credit products for women.

Banco do Brasil launched a line of credit to finance iPhones and other technological devices.

Forecast for inflation declines and GDP grows

The Central Bank published the Focus Report with new financial market forecasts. The expectation for 2022 and 2023 is for lower inflation and greater growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The forecast for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index) this year went from 6.61% to 6.40%. For the next year, it dropped from 5.27% to 5.17%.

Analysts estimate that GDP growth should reach 2.39% in 2022, against a previous forecast of 2.26%. For 2023, the expectation grew from 0.47% to 0.50%.

The bulletin maintains the dollar at R$5.20, an estimate that has remained stable for seven weeks. The expected basic interest rate (Selic) also remains the same, at 13.75% per year in 2022 and 11.25% per year in 2023.

credit for women

Caixa Econômica Federal started releasing credit with exclusive conditions for women, an initiative that is part of the Caixa Para Elas program. The products and services will have reduced interest, exemption from fees and pause in the payment of installments.

Part of the facilities is now available to about 72,900 women who use the institution’s services. The others will be available to the public by the end of this month and will be permanent, according to the bank.

For mothers who have just given birth or adopted a child, it will be possible to request a break of up to four months from the Caixa Direct Credit (CDC), debt renegotiation agreements and Renewable Energy Personal Credit. In the case of real estate financing, the contracting party may pay the installment at a reduced amount during maternity leave.

The bank also announced a 2% discount on the rate for payroll-deductible loans, in addition to a special rate of 1.89% and a limit of up to 100% of the guarantee amount in the pledge modality. Other advantages were confirmed, such as exemption on current account services, machine rental and LCI with profitability of up to 1% above the CDI.

Inflation in the USA

Analysts began to better understand the economic situation in the United States this Tuesday. The expectation is that the country will release the consumer price index (CPI) today, and the producer price index (PPI) tomorrow.

The indicators will help the market judge whether US inflation is at its peak, in addition to helping the Federal Reserve (Fed) define the new increase in interest rates. If the inflation data indicate that “price stability” is approaching, the chances of another big rate hike are slimmer.

Economists forecast a slight drop in consumer prices in August compared to July, with prices rising 8.1%. Although the value is still high, it reached 9.1% last month compared to the previous year.

Inflation data in the eurozone and the UK are also on the Fed’s radar, as are industrial production and retail sales in China.

BB launches financing for iPhone

Banco do Brasil announced a line of credit for financing technology products, BB Crédito Tecnologias. The contractor can request up to R$ 20 thousand for payment in up to 60 months.

The novelty is aimed at purchasing items with high value, such as the latest generation iPhone and PC gamer. The buyer can finance up to 100% of the value with an interest rate from 1.83% and a grace period of 59 days to start paying.

“The expectation is that the disbursement in the line will reach R$ 60 million still this year”, said Ricardo Sehn, executive of the area of ​​loans and financing of BB.

Those interested in applying for the loan must access the “Loans” menu in the bank’s application. Simply choose the option “Contract Financing” and click on BB Crédito Tecnologias.