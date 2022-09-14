Marquezine talks about ‘surubão de Noronha’: ‘I didn’t even have the energy to have sex’

Neymar’s ex-girlfriend was one of the aforementioned who participated in the act, in addition to Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank

Reproduction/Instagram/brunamarquezine

Actress Bruna Marquezine opened up about her intimate life while participating in a podcast



The actress Bruna Marquezine denied, this Tuesday, 13, having participated in the “surubão de Noronha” in early 2019. At the time, an anonymous profile claimed on social media that global artists participated in orgies in Fernando de Noronha. The statement went viral on the internet. the ex-girlfriend of Neymar was one of the aforementioned who participated in the act, in addition to Bruno Gagliasso and Giovanna Ewbank. More than three years later, Marquezine denied it and said he was in another phase of life. “It was a time when I didn’t even have the energy to have sex. Who will say to suruba. I had this phase where I thought I was kind of asexual, I thought,” she commented during a podcast interview.Who Can, Can“, by Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme. The actress also recalled that, at the time, she defined sex as “overrated”. “I remember that the Manu Gavassi spoke a sentence and I grabbed it: ‘sex is overrated. That’s not all. I think it does, but that’s not all’. I got into this wave that I didn’t even like having sex and then I realized a little later that I didn’t,’ she said.