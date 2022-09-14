Mason Glove denies rumors about his decision to stop being an influencer

Luva de Pedreiro posted a video on his Instagram profile reinforcing that the decision to leave the life of a digital influencer it was a personal choice. The creator of the “receive” meme sent a message to those who were claiming that he decided to stop due to lack of content.

– Everyone saying that I stopped making videos because I don’t have any more content, I made two commercials that no one has ever done that will air now in the two months of the World Cup. It’s just that I really decided to stop – he said.

Iran Ferreira, aka Luva, deleted all posts from her Instagram before informing the public of her decision to leave her career in the digital world. He has over 18 million followers.

