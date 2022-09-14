Mason’s Glove and the hunt for likes: psychologist points to ambush

The profession of digital influencer is relatively recent, and still very democratic: the contents most published and passed on on social networks are precisely those that do not need an academic basis to be produced. Anyone, at any age and condition, can become a star today. This idea is very tempting, and leads many young people to produce digital content, to the detriment of their dedication to studies or any other activity.

However, even when it is successful, the hunt for likes can be an ambush: it is not the success of an influencer that will guarantee your peace, your tranquility and a fair monetization.

For months, Glova de Pedreiro, a simple boy, has been in the eye of the hurricane between public success and mismanagement of his career by third parties. As his windows of life are wide open, millions of followers follow the soap opera in which the rights to his career are disputed.

By deleting its content and announcing its withdrawal from social networks, it caused surprise. The reasons were not revealed, but the stressful situations that have come to light in recent times may suggest a burnout crisis.

Burnout Syndrome is mainly characterized by feelings of exhaustion and incapacity in the face of work. Therefore, burnout is considered an occupational disease. As many of the characteristics are the same as depression, the diagnosis is sometimes a little tricky to establish.

Being tired from time to time because a day at work was strenuous is one thing: the feeling of discouragement, permanent fatigue, whether physical or mental, can suggest, yes, that burnout is setting in and that it is time to put the brakes on the activities, because there is a risk of a worsening of symptoms. It may be that Mason’s Glove is looking for this rest.

– By Maria Rafart

