Maximum profitability of CDBs reaches up to 122% of CDI, but average rates decline in the last fortnight

Falling oil prices and further cuts in gasoline have helped push down inflation forecasts and forced a pullback in interest rate futures in recent days.

As a result, the local interest rate market detached itself from the external scenario, which registered an increase in rates after more aggressive speeches by central bank leaders.

The reflection could be seen in the returns of CDBs. On average, most rates offered by debt securities linked to the CDI declined in the fortnight between August 29 and September 12. For bonds maturing in three months, for example, the average interest offered by bonds dropped from 102.01% to 100.95%.

Likewise, the average yield decreased from 102.73% to 102.33% in the case of CDBs maturing after 36 months. The returns are gross, therefore, the Income Tax (IR) was not deducted.

The data are part of a survey carried out by Quantum Finance, a solutions company for the financial market, at the request of the InfoMoney.

Despite the decline, the maximum rate delivered by Bank Deposit Certificates (CDBs) advanced and reached 122% of the CDI in the period. In the previous period, between August 16 and 26, the maximum return was 110% of the CDI.

The CDB with the highest yield was the one issued by Banco Master with a term of six months. By way of comparison, the maximum remuneration offered by bonds with the same maturity was 104% of the CDI in the previous period.

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

CDBs linked to inflation

On the other hand, securities with returns linked to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) increased, on average, in the last fortnight.

According to a Quantum study, the real average rate offered by CDBs linked to the IPCA maturing in 12 months went from 8.09% to 8.95% in the last 15 days. Likewise, bonds with a term of 36 months or more saw the real interest delivered rise from 5.55% to 6.29% between August 29 and September 12.

There was also progress in maximum returns. In the last fortnight, the maximum real yield offered by bonds with a maturity of 12 months reached 9.81%, against 8.63% in the previous week.

Both CDBs were offered by BTG Pactual.

Gross returns on inflation-indexed CDBs (from 08/29 to 09/12) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate number of titles Highest rate issuer 12 100% IPCA 7.10% 8.95% 9.81% 261 BANCO BTG PACTUAL 24 100% IPCA 6.15% 6.98% 7.31% 28 BANCO BTG PACTUAL 36+ 100% IPCA 5.94% 6.29% 6.54% 7 BANCO BTG PACTUAL

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

It is noteworthy that the advance in rates for bonds maturing in 12 months was against the downward adjustments in inflation expectations for the coming year.

According to the Central Bank’s latest Focus Report, the midpoint of projections dropped from 5.30% two weeks ago to 5.17% this week.

prefixed CBDs

Following the decline in future interest rates in recent days, the average yields delivered by fixed-rate CDBs also suffered a contraction, for the most part.

The biggest decline was registered among papers maturing in 12 months, which saw the average interest rate change from 13.90% to 13.72% per year in the last 15 days.

Securities with a maturity of 24 months or more also showed a drop in average returns, with the percentage going from 12.90% to 12.82% per year.

A similar move was seen with the maximum rates offered by fixed-rate CDBs, which have mostly contracted in the last 15 days.

The sharpest drop was registered by CDBs maturing in 12 months, which saw the rate change from 15.50% per year to 14.14% per year. In both surveys, the products were issued by Banco Daycoval.

Gross returns from prefixed CDBs (from 08/29 to 09/12) Term (months) indexer Minimum Rate average rate maximum rate number of titles Highest rate issuer 3 PREFIXED 13.50% 13.81% 14.07% 65 DAYCOVAL BANK 6 PREFIXED 13.50% 13.82% 14.24% 34 DAYCOVAL BANK 12 PREFIXED 13.33% 13.72% 14.14% 32 DAYCOVAL BANK 24 PREFIXED 12.18% 12.82% 14.21% 13 DAYCOVAL BANK 36+ PREFIXED 12.30% 12.99% 14.05% 20 DAYCOVAL BANK

Source: Quantum Finance. Note: Returns are gross, without deducting income tax.

US inflation higher than expected in focus

After a decline in rates seen in recent days, the week should be marked by adjustments in the yield curve, with the release of the consumer price index (CPI) in the United States on Tuesday morning (13) .

According to the US Department of Labor, the CPI rose 8.3% in 12 months and 0.1% in August. The data came higher than expected by the market, as the consensus was for a deflation of 0.1% on a monthly basis and an increase of 8.1% on an annual basis, according to Refinitiv.

The core CPI – which excludes food and energy, whose prices are more volatile – rose 0.6% on a monthly basis and 6.3% on an annual basis, also above expectations. the projection Refinitiv for core was up 0.3% month-on-month from 6.1% year-on-year.

When analyzing the data, Vitor Candido, chief economist at RPS Capital, drew attention to the advance beyond expectations for the CPI core and the strength of prices linked to transport services, which rose 11.3% in the last 12 months. and 0.5% in the monthly variation.

According to him, today’s data reinforced the idea that the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) should continue with an increase of 0.75 percentage point at next week’s meeting.

Such a view is also helped, says Candido, by speeches given recently by Fed voting members that underscored the monetary authority’s commitment to controlling inflation and the need for tougher tightening.

“Activity is very strong and inflation is not falling, even with some components falling. They are not managing to bring inflation down”, highlights the economist.

The need for a stricter tightening to control the price escalation reflected in the CPI has led some financial agents to predict a rise of more than 1 percentage point for this month’s Fed meeting, according to Fed Funds futures contracts today. from the CME Group.

At 10:06 am (Brasilia time), 82% of bets were focused on a rise of 0.75 point by the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) at next week’s meeting, against 18% of agents who expected an increase – still hardest – 1 point. A day earlier, expectations were focused on a rise of 0.50 point or 0.75 percentage point.

Worse inflation data in the United States also ended up affecting the local yield curve, with the sharp rise in rates this Tuesday (13). At around 10:00 am (Brasília time), interbank deposit (DI) rates for 2027 and 2029, for example, advanced 20 basis points, to 11.54% and 11.65%, respectively.

For Candido, the next few days should be marked by adjustments and a more confused and “lost” market to understand how this new component should change the previous bets made by market agents.

Selic cuts in 2023 are on the radar

Another factor that should continue to weigh on the yield curve is the idea that it will be necessary to postpone the start of the Selic cut to 2024 or even 2025, according to Candido.

Until the beginning of last week, a large part of the market believed that it would be possible to start cutting the basic interest rate as early as the first quarter of 2023, after successive downward revisions to this year’s and next year’s inflation forecasts.

The bets, however, were “pushed forward” after statements by Roberto Campos Neto, president of the Central Bank, and other leaders last week, who helped to “throw water on the chopp of financial agents”.

The toughest speech was made by Bruno Serra, director of monetary policy at the Central Bank, who reinforced his concern about inflation expectations for 2024 during an event last week.

Although optimism with the beginning of a cycle of cuts in the first quarter of 2023 has been reduced in recent days, Candido remains with the view that the BC may start cutting the base rate in the second half of next year.

Itaú also maintained its expectation of a drop in the Selic rate in the second half of 2023, to 11.00% per year. The house, however, considered that the intensity and the beginning of an eventual cycle of cuts will be conditioned to signals about the direction of the public accounts.

For Itaú, potential changes in the current expenditure ceiling framework and the non-stabilization of the relationship between public debt and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) may pose a risk to the materialization of this scenario.