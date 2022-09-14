‘May the Premier League learn a lesson in the USA’

Todd Boehly said English football could benefit from adapting some ideas from American sports

The co-owner of Chelsea, Todd Boehlysuggested that the Premier League should learn from American sports, performing a North versus South star game in order to help fund lower division clubs in England.

Boehly, co-owner of Los Angeles Dodgerscompleted the acquisition of Chelsea this year as head of a consortium alongside the investment firm Clearlake Capital.

Speaking Tuesday in New York at SALT Conferencea global forum for leadership and networkingBoehly said English football could benefit from adapting some ideas from US sports, including a tournament to decide relegation to the championship.

“Ultimately, I hope the Premier League learns a little bit from American sports and really starts to figure out, ‘why wouldn’t we have a tournament with the last four teams? Why isn’t there an all-star game?’ he said.

“People are talking about more money for the pyramid. MLB [Major League Baseball] made its All-Star Game in Los Angeles this year, we earned 200 million dollars (about R$1.04 billion) between a monday and a tuesday. You could make an All-Star North versus South game for the Premier League to fund whatever the pyramid needed very easily.”

There has never been a star game in the Premier League and Boehly admitted that “there is a cultural aspect that is real”although he predicted that “there will be an evolution”.

Todd Boehly, Raheem Sterling and Behdad Eghbali at the player’s presentation at the Dodgers Stadium Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Speaking specifically about Chelsea, Boehly revealed that his hope is that Chelsea will follow the example of the owners of the Manchester City, City Football Group and red bull, embracing a global multiclub model to aid player development.

“We talked about having a multi-club model,” he said. “I would love to continue building the footprint. There are different countries where there are advantages to having a club.”

“Our aim is to ensure that we can show ways for our young superstars to get onto the Chelsea pitch and get real game time. For me, the way to do that is through another club in a really competitive league in Europe.”

Chelsea’s new owners have already made their first big decision since taking over, firing Thomas Tuchel as head coach last week and naming the former head of Brighton Graham Potter .

And Boehly said the decision was ultimately about his holistic vision for the club. “When you take over any business, you just have to make sure it’s aligned with the people who are operating the business,” he said.

“I think Tuchel is obviously extremely talented and someone who has had great success at Chelsea. Our vision for the club was to find a manager who really wanted to collaborate. Our goal is really to unite a team, with the base, with the first team, with the incremental clubs that we want to acquire and develop.”

“All of this needs to be a well-oiled machine. And the reality of our decision is that simply we weren’t sure that Thomas saw it the way we did, a shared vision for the future.”