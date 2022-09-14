Pleno.News – 19:18 | updated on 09/13/2022 20:03



Lula and Ciro Gomes candidates in the TV Band debate Photo: Reproduction/Print of video published on social networks

This Tuesday (13), representatives of the main presidential candidates participated in a meeting on TV Globo to discuss the rules of the broadcaster’s electoral debate, scheduled for September 29. And according to columnist Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, the meeting ended up in discussion.

The problems would have occurred between representatives of Lula’s PT and members of Ciro Gomes’ PDT team. The reason for the confusion would be the rules defined for the third and fourth blocks of the debate.

According to Veja magazine, the broadcaster defined the order of questions with the candidates’ representatives. He also clarified the rules of debate.

In a statement, Globo explained that, “if any invited candidate misses the debate, their seat will remain empty with a plaque identifying them by name. The time that, by the lottery, he would ask the question, his place will be shown more prominently and the mediator will remember that he did not attend the debate”.

In addition, the broadcaster also informed that “during the debate, candidates will not be able to wear any clothing or props that bring any type of advertisement or ballot number (including buttons, pins and/or stickers), as well as they will not be able to display to the public. cameras any type of document, pamphlet, printed matter or text, even if handwritten”.

Read too1 Man who murdered his ex and son has a tattoo of Lula

two “William Bonner, learn from William Waack”, says Henkel

3 Flávio: Bolsonaro campaign faces critical lack of funding

4 Naspolini says she has been hospitalized for 6 days and asks for prayers

5 Ipec: Lula has 46% of voting intentions; Bolsonaro, 31%

Follow us on our networks!

receive news

on your cell phone!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and the page link will be automatically sent to the Pleno.News newsroom, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.