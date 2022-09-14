Mega-Sena 2519 draws today (13/9) prize of R$ 75 million – National

Mega-Sena has an estimated prize of R$ 75 million this Tuesday (13/9) (photo: Box/Disclosure)

Caixa will draw this Tuesday (13/9) the Mega-Sena contest 2519, which has an estimated prize of R$ 75 million to the player who hits six scores alone from 01 to 60.

The broadcast of the event at Espao da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in So Paulo, is scheduled to start at 7:45 pm. O State of Mines update all results.

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 75 million has up to 19 hours to register the ticket on the Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website and app) or at lottery units.

probabilities

The price of the six-number card is R$4.50. Mega allows the selection of up to 15 dozen, which makes the value exceed R$ 22.5 thousand, as well as multiplying the chances of winning by five thousand times.

Number of tens – bet amount – probability

6 numbers – R$ 4.50 – 1 in 50,063,860

7 numbers – R$ 31.50 – 1 in 7,151,980

8 numbers – R$ 126.00 – 1 in 1,787,995

9 numbers – R$ 378.00 – 1 in 595,998

10 numbers – R$ 945.00 – 1 in 238,399

11 numbers – R$ 2,079.00 – 1 in 108,363

12 numbers – R$ 4,158.00 – 1 in 54,182

13 numbers – R$ 7,722.00 – 1 in 29,175

14 numbers – R$ 13,513.50 – 1 in 16,671

15 numbers – BRL 22,522.50 – 1 in 10,003

previous draw

In the previous draw, on Saturday (10/9), no one hit the dozens for the R$ 70 million prize. The contest numbers 2518 were 03 – 22 – 23 – 44 – 53 – 60.

Income in savings

Caixa previously deducts income tax from lottery prizes. Therefore, whoever keeps the R$ 75 million will have all the money available to invest as they wish. In savings, the income in the first month would be 0.68%, equivalent to R$ 510 thousand.