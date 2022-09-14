Mega-Sena, contest 2,519: no bet wins and prize accumulates in R$ 110 million | lotteries

No bet hit the six tens of Mega-Sena contest 2,519, which was held on Tuesday night (13) in São Paulo. O prize accumulated and the predicted value for winning bets for this Thursday’s draw (15th) is BRL 110 million.

See the dozens drawn: 03 – 08 – 20 – 36 – 38 – 57

  • 5 hits – 88 winning bets, R$ 46,964.83
  • 4 hits – 6,736 winning bets, R$ 876.50

There will be three Mega draws this week: this Tuesday, Thursday (15) and Saturday (17).

Mega-Sena numbers, contest 2519 — Photo: Disclosure/Caixa

Understand how Mega-Sena works and how likely you are to win the prize

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

