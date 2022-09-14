Mel Maia: actress posts unpublished bikini photos and displays secret tattoo

After showing off a trendy look during her visit to a cabin at Rock in Rio, Mel Maia took advantage of days of rest with her friends. With the right to the beach and pool, the actress published some photos of her leisure time on social media.

In the photos, Mel Maia appears in different moments of her time off. On the beach, the actress is having a drink and wearing a white bikini with orange polka dots. At the pool with her friends, Mel wears a brown piece. “Happy you know?!” she wrote in the caption.

In the images you can also see some tattoos of the actress. In the crotch, Mel Maia has drawn a bunch of flowers. Already on the ribs she has a rose and a sentence. As usual, the beauty of the actress was highly praised by followers.

Mel Maia reflects on her relationship with her own body

Despite the praise, Mel Maia has already revealed that she has self-esteem problems. In order not to aggravate these thoughts, Mel Maia has a tactic. In an interview with “Uol”, Mel Maia said: “I try not to read the mean comments about my body, my person. I like my body, I take good care of my body and I think it has to be free”, he said.

The change is also noticeable for Mel Maia when she relates to other people: “Now I’m paying more attention to the way I’m treated. So, to kiss on the mouth now I need to exchange a lot of ideas with the person. stayed with an ex-BBB, in the interview.