Mercedes negotiates with Metalworkers Union – 09/13/2022

Representatives of Mercedes-Benz and the ABC Metalworkers’ Union meet today (13) for a negotiating table after the end of the strike at the São Bernardo plant. Employees stopped production between Thursday (8) and yesterday (12) in response to the announcement of outsourcing the company’s operations, which provides for a cut of 3,600 workers.

The Economic Development Agency Grande ABC made itself available to integrate the agreements with the automaker. The company announced last week that 1,400 temporary employees will not have their contracts renewed at the end of this year. It also announced that logistics, maintenance, tooling, front axle assembly and medium transmission, laboratories and manufacturing will be outsourced, affecting 2,200 metallurgists.





Mercedes said in a statement that it will strive to reach a negotiated solution with workers. He also highlighted the interest in establishing partnerships with companies in the Greater ABC region to implement this transformation plan.

Aroaldo Oliveira da Silva, president of the Economic Development Agency of Grande ABC, says that “After the announcement of the outsourcing of these Mercedes operations, the agency is proposing to play an intermediary role between the company, union and public authorities. ” We are trying to organize a conversation with the Government of the State of São Paulo to approach and think about initiatives to reduce this impact”.

THE ALTERNATIVES

For him, there are ways to make it difficult for deindustrialization processes to occur.

“First of all, it is necessary to increase the competitiveness and quality of the regional industry. We must also work on the issue of professional qualification, hold a debate on innovation, as we have a privileged park of universities and we need to converge this knowledge to provide technical support for industries, which sometimes become obsolete in their industrialization process or in their product.

Aroaldo also endorsed the importance of promoting infrastructure. “We have to intensify the debate on all our infrastructure and logistics in the region, cities need quick access, connection with the interior and the coast. of energy. We need to articulate for this new industry, in this new economy with less carbon, with new energy matrices. And adapt so as not to be left out of the new reorganization of the new production chains”.

