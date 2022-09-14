Might be Good for Big Hospitals

The national level of nursing, which is under discussion in the Federal Supreme Court, should break many small companies in the interior of the country and reinforce the process of concentration that is already taking place in the health market. Big operators tend to buy smaller institutions. The law provides for a minimum salary of R$ 4,750 for nurses.

According to data from the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde), 57.4% of private hospitals in the country are small (up to 50 beds), and 40.9% are in cities with up to 100,000 inhabitants. “The weight of nursing is very great for these hospitals, which are already experiencing financial difficulties”, says Bruno Sobral, executive secretary of CNSaúde.

What’s happening? The entity presented a direct action of unconstitutionality in the Federal Supreme Court questioning the law that created the floor. Law 14,434/2022 was approved by Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro without defining the sources of funding for the salary increase.

What is the impact of this floor on companies? In larger hospitals located in large centers, the impact of the floor tends to be lower, since nurses are paid better in these places. A source close to a large company in the sector says that its operations will not be affected by the new floor, as the company already pays equal or greater value to its nurses.

Among the hospitals served by the health management consultancy Planisa, the new nursing floor would have an impact of 0.2% on the accounts, according to a survey carried out by the company with 64 hospitals managed by social health organizations.

“I don’t see the floor as a problem for larger hospitals. In the case of smaller hospitals, and especially philanthropic ones, which were already in financial difficulties, they will have to fire professionals, close their doors or negotiate with large groups”, says Marcelo Carnielo, director of Planisa.

Why would there be market concentration? If the floor is approved, the market expects more acquisition opportunities for large companies in the sector, reinforcing the concentration process that was accentuated with the covid-19 pandemic.

A source linked to another health company says that, if the floor is approved, the company should initially review new investments. Subsequently, with smaller hospitals running into financial difficulties, the company must pursue acquisition opportunities.

What is the current status of the law? STF Minister Luís Roberto Barroso suspended the nursing floor in a monocratic decision on the 4th, and gave the federal government, states and sector entities 60 days to report on the financial impact of the measure. Now the court analyzes whether to uphold the magistrate’s decision. Voting runs until Friday, and the score is 5-3 in favor of suspension.