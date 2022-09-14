Mobius says ready to buy Brazil after election

(Bloomberg) — Mark Mobius, the veteran emerging markets investor, has his finger on the trigger to buy more Brazilian stocks if former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wins next month’s presidential election and takes power in a transition peaceful.

For Mobius, it is the second of the two variables that matters most: given that Lula has a comfortable advantage over President Jair Bolsonaro in opinion polls, the risk would be for the incumbent to contest the result in a move similar to the one that led to protests and the invasion of the Capitol. in the United States in January of last year.

And while this is not the base case, Mobius says it is a reasonable enough tail risk to prevent him from increasing his bets on the country, which have remained relatively unchanged in recent months, for the time being. Bolsonaro, who has cast doubt on the electronic voting system in the past, has said he will accept the results – “as long as the election is clean”.

“If the election goes well and Lula takes over, then we will probably look to increase some of our positions,” said Mobius, 86, who left Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 to create Mobius Capital Partners. “It’s not just for Lula, but because a stable transition of power would be good news.”

Brazilian equities could benefit from a potential spike in the Central Bank’s monetary tightening cycle and the fact that the country is well positioned to gain from the reorganization of global supply chains, according to Mobius. Even after recovering this year, the Ibovespa is still trading at 6.5 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months, compared to a 10-year historical average of 11.5 times.

Brazil is “isolated” from the problems facing Europe and has “many of the resources that people want,” Mobius said in an interview, adding that Lula must adopt measures to stimulate consumption.

On the eve of the election, Mobius has favored software companies, with Totvs being one of its biggest positions.

