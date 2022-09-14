Modern slavery soars to 50 million worldwide, warns UN

Abhishek Pratap 16 seconds ago News Comments Off on Modern slavery soars to 50 million worldwide, warns UN 0 Views

a child's eye

Credit, Getty Images

Modern slavery is a growing challenge thanks to a mix of armed conflict, climate change and a pandemic, a new report from the United Nations (UN) reveals.

Estimates from the International Labor Organization (ILO) suggest that 50 million people — or one in 150 individuals — are trapped in forced labor or marriage.

This represents an increase of almost 10 million in statistics recorded five years ago.

The ILO considers the fact that the situation worsens is “shocking”.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Do you like to roast in the sun? Understand the relationship between this habit and increased appetite

Search from Tel Aviv University in Israel presents an interesting scientific discovery. In the studies, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved