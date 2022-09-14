Moraes talks with military personnel behind closed doors at the TSE – 09/13/2022 – Poder

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), sidelined election inspection bodies and members of the CTE (Election Transparency Commission) and began to centralize directly with the Armed Forces, in closed meetings, discussions on changes in the election rules.

The minister’s stance diverges from the line adopted by Edson Fachin, former president of the court, who had rejected exclusive meetings with the military on the grounds that it was necessary to treat all polling agents with equality. Fachin also claimed that the discussion about the rules of the 2022 elections was up to “unarmed forces” and that this debate had already been exhausted.

Moraes has held two meetings with Defense Minister Paulo Sérgio Nogueira since he took over the TSE on August 16. After the last meeting, on August 31, in which technicians from the Armed Forces and the court also participated, Moraes announced that he would study a way to reformulate the ballot box integrity test carried out on election day — the military’s main claim.

The resolution on the reformulation of the integrity test was approved on Tuesday (13). The TSE determined that 32 to 64 of the 640 polls that must be audited must use voter biometrics.

The third meeting with the military was scheduled for this Tuesday (13), but it was canceled by Moraes after the TSE denied having made an agreement to facilitate the dissemination of data on the total number of votes to the Armed Forces.

Through the Access to Information Law, the TSE said that “minutes of the meetings” between Moraes and representatives of the Armed Forces were not drawn up.

Sought, the court did not comment on the decision to reopen the discussion with the military weeks before the elections and in closed meetings.

In a note released about the meeting on the 31st, the court stated that the military recognized the “success” of analyzes carried out by universities in the most recent model of the electronic voting machine. He also said that it was “reaffirmed” that the ballot box will be released by the TSE for anyone who wants to do the conference and aggregation of the results.

The court also announced, in the same note, that the “possibility of a complementary pilot project” would be evaluated on the integrity test of the ballot boxes along the lines advocated by the military, using the biometrics of real voters.

Without minutes of the conversations and the presence of other entities, however, the military and members of the TSE have differed on the points dealt with in the closed meetings.

Representatives of the Armed Forces who follow the discussions with the court say privately that Moraes promised on August 31 to facilitate the release of data on the aggregation of the election result, which was denied by the court and the Ministry of Defense.

Military personnel are also counting on a change this year in the way they perform the ballot box integrity test, using the biometrics of real voters in part of the equipment on voting days. The TSE had not confirmed the change until this Tuesday (13), when it approved a resolution to adopt biometrics in part of the audit.

On Monday (12), the same date on which he denied that he had made an agreement on the disclosure of data on the totalization of the elections, Moraes suspended a meeting with the Defense Minister that was scheduled to take place the following day.

The court itself, in 2021, included the Armed Forces in the group of entities that supervise elections and in the Commission for the Transparency of Elections. Since then, the military has broken a 25-year silence on the polls and presented several doubts and suggestions to the court, which have been used by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to expand questions about electronic voting and make coup insinuations.

The military’s main proposals were presented to the CTE and rejected in the first half of the year by the electoral court. The committee meetings were recorded in minutes. The military’s requests and the court’s responses were also formalized in official letters.

The military insisted on the requests and began to request, as of June, exclusive meetings with Fachin, then president of the court. The former president of the court, however, rejected this possibility and argued that discussions on voting rules should take place within the framework of the CTE.

On June 19, Fachin said, in a response sent to the defense minister, that the military’s proposals would be considered for the post-2022 elections.

Faced with resistance from Fachin, ministers of the Bolsonaro government began to bet on the reopening of negotiations with the court after Moraes took office.

The government’s speech, behind the scenes, was that Bolsonaro could reduce the coup-like tone of his statements if the TSE accepted the suggestions of the Armed Forces.

Days before Moraes took over the TSE, the minister’s assistants asked Electoral Justice technicians to set up a simulation of the change in the ballot box integrity test.

as showed the Sheet, this simulation was carried out in the week of Moraes’ inauguration. On that day, court technicians already told Moraes that they were against giving in to the military, pointing to a risk of riots on election day.

Days later, however, the minister waved to the military and said he would evaluate the possibility of reformulating a part of this audit. Bolsonaro’s surroundings considered the Moraes agreement as an armistice between the government and the TSE.

The chief executive, however, has already shown distrust about the agreement and continues to raise doubts and conspiracy theories about the polls.

“Accepting the proposals of the Armed Forces, the chance of fraud is close to zero. Close to zero is not zero. Why hit this key? Why avoid layers of transparency?”, Bolsonaro told Jovem Pan, on the 6th.