Mother and daughter are found after disappearing for three days – 09/13/2022 – Daily life

A 21-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found this Monday (12) in a forest in central Minas Gerais after being missing for three days.

The wife, Ludmila Jesus Silva, and daughter, Kiara, are residents of Ribeirão das Neves, in Greater Belo Horizonte, and left the city by car on Friday (9) to visit relatives in Morada Nova de Minas, in the central region. of the state, 297 kilometers from the capital.

Watch the rescue video:

The two traveled with Ludmila’s companion, Valter Moreira, who called the PM on Friday to report the disappearance. He said that the car broke down in the municipality of Biquinhas, neighboring Morada Nova de Minas, and that the two had left the vehicle to try to find a phone signal to call for help.

From then on, they were never seen again. According to information from the PM, Ludmila and Kiara were found in dense forest already in Morada Nova de Minas.

The location was possible thanks to the use of a drone belonging to a local resident under the coordination of the rural patrol. A PM helicopter rescued them and took them to the hospital in the city.

Mother and daughter were very weak, according to information from the rescue team passed on by the corporation.

Ludmila’s partner stated that she walked about 40 kilometers over the three days, but in circles. “They were found very close to where I last saw them,” he said.

During the time they were lost, according to Valter, the two ate a yellow fruit they called “coquinho”. Mother and daughter also obtained water in the region, which is bathed by arms of the Três Marias dam.

Valter stated that the car’s GPS is what placed them on a dirt and bumpy road. “The vehicle grabbed four times. The last time she went out to get help and didn’t come back,” he said.

In one of the videos, released by the PM, it is possible to see the two being removed from the area where they were found and taken to the helicopter. Another shows the device landing on a soccer field in Morada Nova. Then, mother and daughter are removed and carried on their laps to be taken to the hospital.

A third recording records Ludmila receiving the first calls while still inside the ambulance. The expectation is that they will be discharged from the hospital this Tuesday (13).

Through social networks, a cousin of Ludmila, Joeldson Silva, thanked with emotion for the messages of support that the family received over the last few days. “It was sensational. Every prayer, every feeling. Only God can bless you all,” he said.