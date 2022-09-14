Mother and daughter are rescued after three days missing in MG

Ludmila de Jesus, 21, and her daughter Kyara, 3, were found in the rural area of ​​the city of Morada Nova de Minas (MG), after being missing for three days. The two were released today, after being hospitalized and under observation.

They had left by car on Friday (9) from Ribeirão das Neves (MG), for a trip with Valter Moreira Westermann, 23, who is Ludmila’s husband and Kyara’s father.

Westermann contacted the PMMG (Military Police of Minas Gerais) and explained that the family’s car had become stuck and that he had moved away to seek help and try to find a telephone signal. When he returned, the two were gone.

“There was no signal to call 911, then a car arrived and we stayed up all night looking for it,” said the young man, in a post on Instagram.

The case began to have greater repercussions yesterday and, on the same day, in the late afternoon, the two were found with the help of a drone.

Rescue and relief

PMMG was the one who acted in the rescue of mother and daughter. In videos, they appear being carried and weakened by the police, in a region of dense forest and close to a river.

After receiving first aid, the two were taken to a hospital in Morada Nova de Minas (MG).

Carried by police, Ludmila de Jesus, 21, and Kyara, 3, were taken by helicopter from the scene. Image: Disclosure/PMMG

Through the social networks of a relative, Ludmila recorded a video where she is lying on the stretcher of the health unit with her daughter.

“Guys, I’m fine, you don’t have to worry. I got lost in the woods, but thank God, I’m still alive. Me and my baby”, she says.

Kyara’s father thanked everyone for their help and said that now is the time to rest.

“Thank God everything worked out, they are fine. They were strong, I knew I would go home with them,” he said.

‘I had to drink water from a cesspool’

In an interview with TV Integração, an affiliate of Rede Globo, Ludmila said that she needed to drink water from a cesspool.

“I had the location of my mother’s house on the phone and I said: ‘Love, you stay there’. A car passed us and said that, right in front, on a sign, there was a signal. So I went, got the signal and updated the location. I went on the path that was indicating my mother’s house”, he says.

She explained to the broadcaster that during the walk she realized that the route she chose to take took her to a forested area. After walking a long distance, the cell phone battery ran out.

“It was God, I don’t know how to explain it. I didn’t eat anything, I just drank water from a cesspool there. Kyara didn’t say anything, she didn’t say she was hungry, thirsty, it looked like she was helping me so I could help her, so I wouldn’t be terrified, desperate. If it hadn’t been for her, I would have given up”, said the mother.