Moto G52, Motorola’s super value for money starting at R$ 1159 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola launched several mid-range smartphones throughout 2022, with the Moto G52 being one of the highlights. After all, the device has a high quality screen, triple camera and plenty of storage. And now, it’s on a special offer at R$1159 via PIX.

For those who don’t know, the Moto G52 features a 6.6″ FHD+ AMOLED display that supports 90hz refresh rate. As a result, you can reproduce content with better fluidity and more intense colors. In addition, it has a 16MP front camera for selfies and a 50MP triple rear camera.

In terms of hardware, Motorola has added a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Plus, it includes more highlights like Android 12, stereo audio, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.6″ Full HD+ AMOLED with 90 Hz refresh rate support

Processor: Snapdragon 680

GPU: Adreno 610

RAM: 4 GB

Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB expandable via microSD (up to 1TB);

Back camera: triple 50 MP (f/1.8, main) + 8MP (f/2.2, ultrawide) and 2 MP (depth sensor);

Frontal camera: 16 MP;

Drums: 5,000mAh with support for 30W TurboPower charging;

Others: splash protection (IP52), stereo sound

Operational system: Android 12 under the My UX interface.

At a discount, the Motorola Moto G52 is a super value for money in Brazil:

