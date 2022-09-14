Murilo Benício talks about Anitta’s singing: ‘First time my children respected me’

When commenting on a post about the artist’s beauty, the singer asked followers if he is single

The actor Murilo Benício talked about the song he received from the singer anita on the social networks. The powerful reacted to a post on Instagram that said: “I will sign the Globoplay and start watching ‘Pantanal’ for the content. The content: [vídeo com imagens de Murilo Benício]”. In the comments, she wrote: “Hey guys… are you single? Because I don’t want to be coveting someone else’s punch”. Murilo, who participated in “Mais Você” this Tuesday, 13, was questioned by Ana Maria Braga about how he reacted to seeing the singer’s statement. “It was the first time my kids really respected me,” joked the actor, who has two kids: Antonio25 years old, with actress Alessandra Negrini; and Pietroof 16, with Giovanna Antonelli. “I was delighted [com o elogio]” he declared. “My son came into my room [e falou]: ‘Did you see what Anitta said about you?’. Imagine, even more coming from a person who brings so much pride to Brazil. We need so many people like that.” Tenório’s interpreter in “wetland” called Anitta a “hurricane” and pointed out that she won an unprecedented award for Brazil. It’s about the VMAs. In August of this year, the singer made history by winning the Best Latin Music by the hit To involve.